David Chase Wants To Do Another Sopranos Movie, HBO Max Wants Another Series

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSopranos creator David Chase has revealed in a new interview that it may be a while before we find out what's next for the franchise, following the prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, it sounds like Chase wants to do another movie but WarnerMedia and...

www.gamespot.com

IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

James Gandolfini Broke Down in Tears After Performing ‘Sopranos’ Character for Wounded Vet

James Gandolfini once screamed and cursed at a wounded vet and the man’s mother thanked The Sopranos actor for it. Though, it took a toll on him. Gandolfini was visiting Walter Reed military hospital during the height of The Sopranos’ popularity, Yahoo said. He wanted to speak to injured troops returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and thank them. He’d recently produced the HBO documentary Alive Day Memories, which follows the lives of soldiers who lost a limb in combat as they return home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
David Chase
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sopranos’ Star Steve Schirripa Says Significant Bobby Baccalieri Moment Was an Accident

Fans of The Sopranos know one of the most devastating moments involving the kind-hearted Bobby Baccalieri was his first hit, which happened toward the end of the series. It’s in that moment a brilliant metaphor for the character losing a part of his soul occurs — but Steve Schirripa reveals the instance was not planned. The Sopranos has been off the air for more than 14 years, and yet the David Chase Mafia drama is as popular as ever, highlighted by the recent release of the prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. The appetite for the series is so great,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Method Man, Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Join YA Rap Drama ‘On the Come Up’ (Exclusive)

Method Man, Mike Epps and Da’Vine Joy Randolph have joined the cast of On the Come Up, Paramount Players’ adaptation of the best-seller by Angie Thomas. The movie is now in production with Jamila C. Gray starring. Sanaa Lathan is directing and co-starring. The coming-of-age movie centers on 16-year-old Bri, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. But it’s hard for her to even win her first rap battle when she’s labeled a hoodlum at school, when one of her songs becomes an internet sensation by causing a controversy, and when her mom loses her job and...
PARAMOUNT, CA
rolling out

Martin Lawrence turning to the dark side of comedy in new show

Martin Lawrence is making his return to television and will star in an upcoming dark comedy that will be a re-imagined English-language adaptation of the hit Israeli series “Nehama.” The Bad Boys star will play the title character in the untitled project that tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in high-tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, David E. Kelley Team for Netflix Series

Regina King and David E. Kelley are joining forces at Netflix to executive produce an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s novel A Man in Full. The streamer has given a straight to series order for the drama, which will run six episodes. Kelley will write and serve as showrunner, and King — who has a first-look deal at Netflx — is set to direct the first three episodes. “The powerhouse combination of Regina King and David E. Kelley taking on the biting, still-timely social commentary of Tom Wolfe is simply undeniable,” said Nne Ebong, vp overall deals at Netflix. A Man in Full, published...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sopranos#Warnermedia#Hbo#Mafia
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Notice’ Premiere: Dwayne Johnson Boasts “This is the Biggest Event Netflix Has Ever Had”

With street closures, multiple security checkpoints, fan-filled bleachers and Ted Sarandos bobbing his head to beats from a nearby DJ all within the L.A. Live event complex, Wednesday night’s world premiere for Netflix’s Red Notice delivered a scene reminiscent of a major Hollywood award show like the Emmys. Or, you know, that other one. “This is the biggest carpet I have been to since the Oscars,” Gal Gadot told The Hollywood Reporter as she surveyed the upgraded surroundings designed to celebrate the reveal of the Rawson Marshall Thurber heist film that pairs her with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. “The Oscars...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Sopranos: James Gandolfini filmed secret scene revealing Tony’s fate after finale, Edie Falco says

The Sopranos star James Gandolfini once filmed a follow-up short that revealed the truth behind his character’s fate.Also starring Edie Falco, the 10-minute scene was shot in 2010 – three years after David Chase’s seminal HBO series drew to a close.Falco has revealed the project came about thanks to the New York Knicks basketball team, who recruited the pair in an attempt to lure LeBron James when he was a free agent.The Sopranos ended in 2007 with a finale that continues to be meticulously analysed to this day. It depicts a seemingly ordinary restaurant scene between Tony and his family,...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Brendan Fraser Secures Another Comeback Movie In HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’

Brendan Fraser is heading to Gotham City for his next project in his Hollywood comeback. The 52-year-old Canadian-American, who was a staple in Hollywood movies in the ’90s to the early 2000s, is set to star in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie, sources told The Hollywood Reporter Monday. Fraser is...
MOVIES
Primetimer

David Chase was "bothered" by The Sopranos finale reaction, compares fans to criminals

The Sopranos creator came frustratingly close to revealing whether Tony Soprano died in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast host Scott Feinberg, who taped their conversation in front of a theater full of students at Chapman University, where Feinberg teaches. Chase says he was annoyed that the conversation about the series finale revolved around the ending, and not the entire stellar episode. "Yeah, nobody said anything about the episode. No, it was all about the ending," he says. And was that annoying? "I had no idea it would cause that much — I mean, I forget what was going on in Iraq or someplace; London had been bombed! Nobody was talking about that; they were talking about The Sopranos," he says. "It was kind of incredible to me. But I had no idea it would be that much of an uproar. And was it annoying? What was annoying was how many people wanted to see Tony killed. That bothered me." When Feinberg pointed out that fans wanted confirmation that Tony had died, Chase responded: "They wanted to know that Tony was killed. They wanted to see him go face-down in linguini, you know? And I just thought, 'God, you watched this guy for seven years and I know he’s a criminal. But don’t tell me you don’t love him in some way, don’t tell me you’re not on his side in some way. And now you want to see him killed? You want justice done? You’re a criminal after watching this sh*t for seven years.' That bothered me, yeah."
TV SERIES
TVLine

True Story Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Face a 'Matter of Life and Death' in Netflix Limited Series

Kevin Hart takes a rare dramatic turn as a world famous stand-up comedian (heh!) in the Netflix limited series True Story (premiering Wednesday, Nov. 24 aka Thanksgiving Eve). The streamer on Wednesday released a trailer for the seven-episode drama, which hails from Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman. Hart plays the above-mentioned comedian The Kid, while Wesley Snipes (Dolemite Is My Name) assumes the role of older brother Carlton. Per the official logline, “a tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death… when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward brother threaten to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES

