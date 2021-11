A wrong-way crash killed a man on Loop 101 in Glendale (Glendale, AZ) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday morning, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on the Loop 101 in Glendale.

The fatal car crash took place on the Loop 101 Agua Fria freeway near Cardinals Way at about 1:30 a.m.

November 3, 2021