CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Gateway markers coming to BA

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
 7 days ago

The Broken Arrow City Council unanimously approved the design recommendations for Gateway markers and an Iconic Structure that will identify Broken Arrow and welcome people to the city.

The Gateway markers are a key priority of the city’s comprehensive plan to enhance the visual appeal and branding of the community, with strategic placement at primary points of entry into Broken Arrow such as highway interchanges and city boundaries.

“It’s extremely important that we have an identity,” said City Manager Michael Spurgeon. “When you talk about iconic signage, those are the kinds of quality-of-life initiatives that people look for in your community, and want to be a part of your community.”

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Council was presented with the designs of the Iconic Structure, Primary Entry Sign, Secondary Entry Sign, and Tertiary Entry Sign, along with the possible locations where the signs would be installed.

The 60-foot-tall iconic structure would be made out of stainless steel, anodized steel, and carbon steel and include multiple arrows shooting skyward. It was designed to be the face of Broken Arrow and placed in a highly visible location, yet to be determined, to attract residents and tourists alike.

“There will be people who come here who would not have come to Broken Arrow otherwise,” said Vice Mayor Christie Gillespie

The structure would be adorned with lighting for nighttime viewing up close or when driving nearby. The lights can be programmed to reflect certain times of the year, such as red and green for Christmas.

“This is that piece that identifies Broken Arrow and beautifies Broken Arrow, and as you’re coming in, you’re not seeing a bunch of industry, you’re seeing this special piece,” said Councilor Scott Eudey. “When you see this, it’s Broken Arrow. Here’s what it represents. Here’s why it represents. It’s a unifying piece.”

Along with the Iconic Structure are various signs to be placed at entry points into the city based on the amount of traffic at those locations.

Primary Entry and Secondary Entry signs would be made out of brick, stone, and metal, and like the Iconic Structure, would be outfitted with lights to illuminate the Welcome to Broken Arrow message each would have. The Tertiary Sign is made out of aluminum and will display the city logo sandwiched between Broken Arrow text. It would be attached atop a decorative pole.

“Innovative projects like this will attract innovative people. Innovative people will attract innovative jobs, and innovative jobs will put this city at the top of the list,” said citizen Matt Griffiths. “Gateways is one of the many innovative projects coming to our city.”

The City Council provided guidance to city staff to move forward with the project and focus its attention on the Iconic Structure first.

“Once you have that, it ties and makes the rest of it make sense,” said Councilor Eudey.

The Gateways project will cost approximately $3 million and will be paid for with 2018 GO Bond, Vision 2025, and Sales Tax Capital Improvement funds.

“I think this signifies Broken Arrow as a class act,” said resident Ted McElroy during the presentation.

View the designs of the Gateways project here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts toward orbit Wednesday night, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Government
The Hill

Rittenhouse takes stand in risky move by defense

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday after fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis. last summer, a risky move by the defense that featured at-times emotional testimony from the now-18 year old. Rittenhouse, who said he fired his AR-15 in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Defendant: Ahmaud Arbery 'trapped like a rat' before slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One of the three white men standing trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery said they had the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
NBC News

Longtime anchor Brian Williams leaving NBC after 28 years

MSNBC host and former “NBC Nightly News” anchor and managing editor Brian Williams is leaving NBC at the end of the year to “spend time with his family,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said Tuesday. In his farewell to colleagues, Williams took stock of some of his accomplishments: “28 years, 38...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Iconic Structure#City#The Iconic Structure#Tertiary Entry Sign
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after...
NFL
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

79
Followers
221
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri–Kansas–Texas Railroad sold lots for the town site in 1902 and company secretary William S. Fears named it Broken Arrow. The city was named for a Creek community settled by Creek Indians who had been forced to relocate from Alabama to Oklahoma along the Trail of Tears.

Comments / 0

Community Policy