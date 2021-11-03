Manufactured Housing values pushed to record levels

A growth in inquiries from house-hunters in October is yet to translate into a pick-up in sales, according to surveyors.Despite an overall net balance of 10% of property professionals reporting an increase in new buyer inquiries, estate agents only have 37 properties on their books on average, down from around 42 in March, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.A balance of 20% of contributors reported a fall in the number of new properties being listed for sale.Property professionals indicated there had been a dip in the number of sales agreed over the month, with the main issue being...

