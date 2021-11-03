Manufactured Housing values pushed to record levels

Greystar Real Estate Partners has agreed to sell a 30-property, U.S. multifamily portfolio for $3.6 billion. The fund was formed as part of Greystar’s flagship U.S. rental housing value-add fund series. The fund focused on acquiring well-located, institutional-quality apartment communities in target markets throughout the United States that present significant upside potential through operational efficiency and capital improvements. Since its launch, the fund series has raised $5 billion. In November 2019, Greystar announced the final close of the most recent fund in the series, a $2 billion vehicle, which is now fully invested. The fund series includes a diverse group of global institutional investors from North America, continental Europe and Asia Pacific.
Comments / 0