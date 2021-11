If you’re into chess, we invite you to meetup at your Main Library on late Monday afternoons for our weekly meetup. We’ll supply chess boards for up to 20 players at a time, and if you’re new to the game and need some help with the basics, someone will be on staff to help you learn. Come challenge others in some friendly competition. All skill levels are welcome so come try out a gaming session for yourself.

