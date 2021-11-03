Democrats congratulate Youngkin, promise a smooth transition

RICHMOND, Va. -- Glenn Youngkin was elected to the state's highest office Tuesday and will be the first Republican governor in Virginia since Bob McDonnell took office in 2010.

Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe officially conceded via email just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The former governor released a statement reading in part, "While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in.”

McAuliffe went on to congratulate Youngkin on his victory and also wrote, "I will never stop fighting to make our Commonwealth stronger and brighter for all."

Governor-Elect Youngkin told CBS 6 early Wednesday morning that he already has big plans for his first day in office.

AP Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin arrives to speak at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Republican plans to propose the largest education budget in the history of the Commonwealth and said he’s going to eliminate the grocery tax, the most recent gas tax hike, and comprehensively fund law enforcement.

"My fellow Virginians, this is our moment," Youngkin told supporters in Northern Virginia Wednesday morning. "It's our moment for parents, for grandparents, for aunts, for uncles, for neighbors, to change the future of Virginia children's lives, to change their Virginia journey. It's our time to turn that vision into a reality."

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam also announced this morning that he’s spoken with Youngkin and congratulated him on his victory.

Northam released a statement reading in part: "We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity. It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins. I want to thank the Virginia Department of Elections, registrars, poll workers, and all of the volunteers whose work sustains our shared faith in our democracy. Their commitment and integrity know no bounds."

Northam said he will be meeting with Youngkin on Thursday to begin a smooth transition to the new administration.