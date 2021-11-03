CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men killed in separate shootings in Cleveland Tuesday, police say

By Drew Scofield, Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
Cleveland police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men that happened Tuesday.

The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 8100 block of Goodman Avenue in the city's Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, a 19-year-old male, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

Information gathered at the scene indicated the victim was shot by an unknown person and then was heard yelling for help.

Police responded to the second shooting just after 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of East 143rd Street in the city's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Officers found the victim, a 42-year-old man, down on the ground in an apartment. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a neighbor reported hearing gunshots around 7 a.m. but did not call police, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in either homicides. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 216-623-5464. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Savannah Smo
7d ago

Why people keep killing? If this continues you will not have to worry about Covid. People are dieing daily 300 - 400 individuals in the USA.

