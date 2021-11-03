CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella Announced for 2022

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Hard Rock Hotels today announced plans for the new Hard Rock Hotel Marbella located in the heart of Puerto Banús in Costa del Sol, Spain. Previously the Andalucía Plaza Hotel, the property is undergoing a complete transformation to convert the site into a Hard Rock Hotel with 384 rooms, including 50...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Hard Rock Hotels Set The Stage For Unforgettable Love Stories

To celebrate the brand's hallmark 50th anniversary, Hard Rock has created a special giveaway that will award 50 lucky couples a complimentary four-night stay at one of Hard Rock's stunning All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico or the Caribbean. To participate in the "Love Hard, Play Hard Contest" fans can follow Hard Rock on Instagram at @hardrockhotels and share their love stories using the hashtags #LoveHardPlayHard and #HardRockWeddings for the chance to win. Hard Rock will select one lucky couple per day, for 50 days, to win an unforgettable escape. These special stays can be used by couples over the next year for destination weddings, wedding venue exploration, honeymoons, anniversaries or to simply celebrate their love. The contest runs from November 1 – December 20, 2021. Additional details on the contest and how to enter can be found here.
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

SATURDAY SIX UNLEASHED: How to Treat Your Dog Like Rock Royalty at the HARD ROCK HOTEL

This week’s SATURDAY SIX takes a look at the UNLEASHED program at Universal’s HARD ROCK HOTEL! Regular readers of this fine blog series know two things. One, we love staying on site at both Universal and Disney. From Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Pop Century to Loews Portofino Bay and Wilderness Lodge, staying on site is our preferred way to vacation. Second, we love traveling with our pets. The best trips are when we can combine those two things, and we’ve been fortunate to take our beloved pup Bacini – the official dog of DisTwitter – to resorts such as Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campground, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Sapphire Falls.
PETS
hotelnewsresource.com

100 Acre Hilton Cancun All-Inclusive Resort Opens

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Cancun, a new beachfront resort featuring 715 guest rooms and suites and located on the coastline of Riviera Maya. “Hilton Cancun marks an important milestone that cements our commitment to growing our all-inclusive portfolio that we launched several years ago,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “With more than 80 hotels welcoming guests throughout Mexico, including five all-inclusive resorts, Hilton is poised to continue growing in this important region and category, and Hilton Cancun is the perfect hotel to showcase our capabilities in the all-inclusive space. The hotel’s location, elevated amenities and signature Hilton hospitality will welcome travelers from around the globe to experience the beauty of Cancun.”
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaza Hotel#Hard Rock Hotels#Bain Capital Credit#Hard Rock Ibiza#Hotel Development At#Spanish#Playa Nueva Andaluc A
hotelnewsresource.com

Hard Rock Hotel New York to Open Spring 2022

The Hard Rock Hotel New York is nearing completion in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, and now accepting reservations for its official debut in April 2022 and beyond. Gracing the skyline at 159 West 48th Street, steps from Times Square, Broadway, Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park and Fifth Avenue shopping, the must-visit entertainment destination aims to honor the legacy of Music Row as the brand's new flagship hotel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelPulse

Hard Rock Hotel New York Begins Accepting Reservations

Hard Rock Hotel’s Hard Rock Hotel New York is now accepting reservations in anticipation of its April 2022 debut. “This is a monumental moment for Hard Rock International and a true milestone in our journey to elevate our lifestyle hotels portfolio,” said Dale Hipsh, Hard Rock International’s senior vice president of hotels for Hard Rock International.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Place
Madrid, Spain
hotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Hotel Development Mallorca

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) yesterday confirmed plans to open a new hotel under its Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand on Mallorca’s pristine Costa de la Calma. The news follows the signing of a management agreement with Galatzo Inversiones, S.L. March, 22 2021. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Emin Capital announce...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Mallorca Galatzo Resort to Open Summer 2022

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) yesterday confirmed plans to open a new hotel under its Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand on Mallorca’s pristine Costa de la Calma. The news follows the signing of a management agreement with Galatzo Inversiones, S.L. The 208-room Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, opening in summer 2022, is the latest...
TENNIS
hotelnewsresource.com

W Dubai - Mina Seyahi Hotel Announced for 2022

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with wasl Hospitality & Leisure LLC, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach coastline. “We are seeing increasing demand for luxury lifestyle brands in Dubai, and with its mix...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Groups360 Announces Over a Million Guest Rooms on GroupSync for Instant Group Booking

Groups360 today announced that meeting and event planners can book group rooms instantly at over 6,500 participating hotel locations from independent properties to branded hotels such as Hilton, IHG, and Omni. Properties in 1,100 markets offer over 1,000,000 rooms for sale each night through GroupSync Marketplace, Groups360’s solution for booking meetings and events. GroupSync Marketplace provides instant online booking for groups, a simplified RFP process providing direct access to nearly 200,000 hotels, and housing solutions.
HOUSING
hotelnewsresource.com

Quick Wins to Convert Black Friday Bookings on Your Hotel's Website - By Luke Markesky

Black Friday has surged in popularity over the past decade, and it has become the most important day for hotels to capture online bookings. Many travelers wait specifically for Black Friday to book their travel for the year, and most hotels cannot afford to miss out on this huge share of the business. Of course, creating an enticing sale offer is the first step to beating the competition and guaranteeing conversions. From discounted rates to special inclusions, there are many ways that hoteliers can tempt potential guests and encourage them to book a stay.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Conrad Miami Hotel Sold and to Rebrand to AKA

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it closed the sale of the Conrad Miami, a 203-key, recently renovated hotel in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture consisting of Mast Capital and Angelo Gordon. A partnership between Electra America and Korman Companies purchased the hotel with plans to rebrand the property to an AKA.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Kimpton Budapest Hotel to Open 2025 in Hungary

IHG Hotels & Resorts has today announced the signing of Kimpton Budapest in Hungary. The hotel is signed under a management agreement with the owner of the property MAM BUDA PROJECT Kft., a subsidiary of Market Asset Management Zrt., and is set to open in early 2025. This will be...
WORLD
Robb Report

We Tried This LA Hotel’s New ‘Rest and Recovery Suite’ and Never Slept Better

Peering up from my activated matcha just long enough to spot Michael Keaton across the street, I’m struck by the study in contrasts. There he is, the very picture of pharma-dystopia, his dead-eyed Dopesick castmates staring out alongside him from their pill-spattered poster on a Downtown LA wall. And here I am, a seeming paragon of holistic wellness, fresh-pressed elixirs of a thousand fruits and spices bejeweling my sun-dappled table at Cafe Fig. But I’m even newer to my role than those Hulu stars are to theirs: I’ve woken up unrecognizably refreshed after my best night’s sleep since the Before Times, and I’m hoping to...
YOGA
The Independent

Cancun shooting: Video shows moment gangsters opened fire on rival drug dealers outside luxury resort

Surveillance footage captured the moment a group of Mexican gangsters launched a shoot-out that left two suspected drug dealers dead and four Americans wounded at a resort in Mexico.Gunfire erupted on the beach by the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún in Puerto Morelos on 4 November, sending tourists scrambling for cover.Officials said a party of 10 to 15 armed criminals with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel arrived on the beach by boat and shot dead two suspected drug dealers in what’s been described as a targeted “execution”.Video from surveillance cameras on the property shows the alleged assassins wandering on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy