Hard Rock Hotel Marbella Announced for 2022

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Cancun, a new beachfront resort featuring 715 guest rooms and suites and located on the coastline of Riviera Maya. “Hilton Cancun marks an important milestone that cements our commitment to growing our all-inclusive portfolio that we launched several years ago,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “With more than 80 hotels welcoming guests throughout Mexico, including five all-inclusive resorts, Hilton is poised to continue growing in this important region and category, and Hilton Cancun is the perfect hotel to showcase our capabilities in the all-inclusive space. The hotel’s location, elevated amenities and signature Hilton hospitality will welcome travelers from around the globe to experience the beauty of Cancun.”
