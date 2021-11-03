IHG Hotels & Resorts Vignette Collection Now Available for U.S. Development

The biggest question any Belize-bound traveler must ask is: beach or jungle? Fortunately, most resorts fall neatly into a few categories. You can stay far offshore on a private island with quick access to reefs—ideal for those coming to scuba dive or fly fish. Another option is to base yourself at a mainland beach town such as Placencia or on a bigger island, such as Ambergris Caye; both allow for more adventure and dining options. A third option is to stay in the jungle and focus on wildlife, river, hiking, and cave tours.

