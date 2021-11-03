IHG Hotels & Resorts Vignette Collection Now Available for U.S. Development

ASPEN, CO – November 1, 2021 – Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, Aspen’s luxurious mountainside retreat and most storied hotel, today announces Marlon Rambaran as executive chef. Rambaran brings more than 20 years of culinary experience at some of the nation’s top kitchens to his new role. Classically trained with a focus on French, Italian, Mediterranean and Japanese cuisines, he presents a new and dynamic perspective to the property’s beloved dining outlets. In addition to helping the resort’s signature mountain restaurant Prospect, Rambaran will oversee all food and beverage operations for the resort, including J-Bar, The Living Room, The Garden, the soon-to-open speakeasy Bad Harriet, as well as in-room dining, catering and creative pop-up culinary activations.
Comments / 0