IHG Hotels & Resorts Vignette Collection Now Available for U.S. Development

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHG Hotels & Resorts has launched franchise sales in the United States for its newest brand – Vignette Collection – providing an opportunity for independent hotel owners in markets across the country. IHG unveiled the Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand in August, along with the...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Now Available to Luxury Card Members: New Rewards with Preferred Hotels & Resorts

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021-- Luxury Card has announced a partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand offering more than 700 hotels and resorts across 80 countries. Upon enrollment, Luxury Card members automatically receive an enhanced tier level through the brand’s I Prefer™ Rewards program 1, which provides a host of benefits to travelers seeking independent luxury hotel experiences near and far.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

IHG® Partners With The Red Sea Development Company to Open 210-Key InterContinental Resort Red Sea

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to open the InterContinental Resort Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Situated within the premium Red Sea Development destination, the new InterContinental Resort is scheduled to open during Phase One of The Red Sea Project’s development. Activity for the first phase of development is well underway and is on track to be completed by the end of 2023.
INDUSTRY
loyaltylobby.com

IHG Hotels In Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Package Deals

Select IHG affiliated hotels in Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific offer prepaid package stays at their properties. These are called Handpicked Holidays by IHG and are available for purchases through December 31 and stay until March 31, 2022. You can access this offer on IHG’s website here. Members must...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

IHG's Avid brand opens its 45th hotel

IHG Hotels and Resorts is continuing to expand its Avid brand across the US, marking its 45th hotel opening in Macon, Georgia. Avid Hotel Macon North is owned by Sainath Hospitality LLC and is located about an hour from Atlanta. It has convenient access to Mercer University and Wesleyan College, and is close to historic attractions such as the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choice Hotels#Hotel Industry#U S#Luxury Lifestyle
hotelnewsresource.com

Groups360 Announces Over a Million Guest Rooms on GroupSync for Instant Group Booking

Groups360 today announced that meeting and event planners can book group rooms instantly at over 6,500 participating hotel locations from independent properties to branded hotels such as Hilton, IHG, and Omni. Properties in 1,100 markets offer over 1,000,000 rooms for sale each night through GroupSync Marketplace, Groups360’s solution for booking meetings and events. GroupSync Marketplace provides instant online booking for groups, a simplified RFP process providing direct access to nearly 200,000 hotels, and housing solutions.
HOUSING
travelweekly.com

Luxury ski hotel Goldener Hirsch joins Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection has added the freshly renovated and expanded Goldener Hirsch in Deer Valley, Utah, to its collection of managed properties. Since its opening in 1992, the 18-room luxury inn has been owned by the Eccles family, business magnates and philanthropists whose lineage in Utah dates back to the late 1800s.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

COMO Hotels and Resorts is Unwrapping Festive Programs

COMO Hotels and Resorts has launched ‘COMO Unwrapped’, a series of carefully curated festive programs to help guests savor the holiday season this year. From a five-course truffle dinner in the Maldives to a stroll through a Winter Wonderland in London, COMO Hotels and Resorts has a holiday experience for every type of traveler.
RETAIL
Hotel Online

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts Opens First Hotel in Hungary, in the Heart of the Capital

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s largest premium hotel brands, today announces the opening of Crowne Plaza Budapest – its first hotel in Hungary. Located in the heart of the Hungarian capital, the hotel is adjacent to the Nyugati train station and is in a prime position for locals and those travelling to Budapest for business, leisure or a combination of the two.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Thailand
islands.com

The Best and Most Unique Hotels and Resorts in Belize

The biggest question any Belize-bound traveler must ask is: beach or jungle? Fortunately, most resorts fall neatly into a few categories. You can stay far offshore on a private island with quick access to reefs—ideal for those coming to scuba dive or fly fish. Another option is to base yourself at a mainland beach town such as Placencia or on a bigger island, such as Ambergris Caye; both allow for more adventure and dining options. A third option is to stay in the jungle and focus on wildlife, river, hiking, and cave tours.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Hours Now Available for Disneyland Resort Theme Parks Through December 13

Operating hours have been released for Disneyland Resort through December 13. We previously reported on hours through November 16. Disneyland Park will open at 8:00 a.m. daily in November and December 1 – 13. It is scheduled to close at midnight November 17 – 29 and most days December 1 – 13. It will close at 7:00 p.m. on November 30, December 7, and December 9 (for Disney Merriest Nites). It will close at 10:00 p.m. on December 2.
TRAVEL
Hotel Online

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection Names Marlon Rambaran As Executive Chef

ASPEN, CO – November 1, 2021 – Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, Aspen’s luxurious mountainside retreat and most storied hotel, today announces Marlon Rambaran as executive chef. Rambaran brings more than 20 years of culinary experience at some of the nation’s top kitchens to his new role. Classically trained with a focus on French, Italian, Mediterranean and Japanese cuisines, he presents a new and dynamic perspective to the property’s beloved dining outlets. In addition to helping the resort’s signature mountain restaurant Prospect, Rambaran will oversee all food and beverage operations for the resort, including J-Bar, The Living Room, The Garden, the soon-to-open speakeasy Bad Harriet, as well as in-room dining, catering and creative pop-up culinary activations.
ASPEN, CO
nintendowire.com

Pokémon Center North America’s Holiday 2021 Collection now available, includes select Pokémon Center Japan items

Not even a week after Pokémon Center Japan announced its Christmas 2021 collection (titled Pokémon Christmas in the Sea), Pokémon Center North America is ready to launch its Holiday 2021 collection. The plushies and keychains from Pokémon Christmas in the Sea did make it over (now referred to as Pokémon Undersea Holiday), but that’s just the start.
SHOPPING
kennythepirate.com

2022 Disney Resort discounts are now available!

Go quick! 2022 Disney Resort discounts are now available. Read all the details here. Disney an be expensive. Between park tickets, all those table-service meals, and the hotel, many Guests pay several thousand dollars for one trip. So it’s nice to see a few discounts to help ease the financial burden.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Debut of The Meetings Collection

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the debut of The Meetings Collection, a new element of the brand’s Wyndham Business program. The Meetings Collection will initially launch with eight hotels and resorts located across the United States in markets deemed as high-profile meetings destinations. The concept was designed to prioritize the needs of meeting organizers by offering a streamlined way to book multi-year meetings at different hotels across the collection.
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Meliá Hotels to open a new luxury resort on Lombok

Meliá Hotels aims to bring a touch of Spanish luxury to Indonesia with the opening of Gran Meliá Lombok in 2024. Already one of the hotel group’s most sought-after destinations, the new opening will mark the first Gran Meliá property on the paradise island of Lombok and its second in Indonesia.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

100 Acre Hilton Cancun All-Inclusive Resort Opens

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Cancun, a new beachfront resort featuring 715 guest rooms and suites and located on the coastline of Riviera Maya. “Hilton Cancun marks an important milestone that cements our commitment to growing our all-inclusive portfolio that we launched several years ago,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “With more than 80 hotels welcoming guests throughout Mexico, including five all-inclusive resorts, Hilton is poised to continue growing in this important region and category, and Hilton Cancun is the perfect hotel to showcase our capabilities in the all-inclusive space. The hotel’s location, elevated amenities and signature Hilton hospitality will welcome travelers from around the globe to experience the beauty of Cancun.”
LIFESTYLE
nintendowire.com

Sanei’s 18th edition of Pokémon All-Star Collection plushes now available, Rayquaza and more!

Toy company Sanei is constantly releasing a steady flow of plushes celebrating our favorite Nintendo series, and the collection that was just released will undoubtedly continue to bring happiness to fans of Pokémon the world over. Now available is the 18th edition of Sanei’s Pocket Monster All-Star Collection, with this newest lineup including some favorites like Legendary Rayquaza and adorable Furret.
VIDEO GAMES
hotelnewsresource.com

248 Room Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town Opens in Thailand

Courtyard by Marriott today announced the opening of its newest hotel on the island of Phuket, Thailand, located in the heart of Phuket’s old town. “We are excited to bring the Courtyard by Marriott brand to Thailand’s most famous resort destination with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town,” said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President of Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar, Marriott International. “The opening of Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town marks Marriott International’s 46th property in Thailand and further compliments our commitment to growth in the region, bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers to this popular leisure destination.”
WORLD

