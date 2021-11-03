CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marriott International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 118.4 percent worldwide, 134.7 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 76.3 percent in international markets, compared to the 2020 third quarter;. Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 25.8 percent worldwide, 19.9 percent in the U.S. &...

STR Reports U.S. Hotel Performance Increased Slightly from the Previous Week for the Week Ending November 6th

U.S. hotel performance increased slightly from the previous week, according to STR‘s latest data through 6 November. 31 October through 6 November 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 59.8% (-13.0%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$128.14 (-3.2%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$76.61 (-15.8%) While none of the...
Hotel CEOs Predict Record Numbers for 2022

Speaking at NYU's International Hospitality Investment Conference, industry leaders said they are confident both business and leisure travel will recover and grow. Things are finally looking up for the battered hospitality industry. New data, released by hotel-analytics provider STR at NYU's 43rd Annual International Hospitality Investment Conference this week, showed that daily demand for U.S. hotels is nearly back to prepandemic levels. Group demand also is rising, and hotel CEOs expect occupancy rates and revenue per available room to continue to increase in the coming year.
Wheels Up CEO on Q3 Earnings, Rise in Membership Despite Aviation Headwinds

Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter talked to Cheddar about the aviation company's Q3 earnings report, the increase in memberships, and rising fuel costs. He attributed some of the increase in the number of members and rising revenue to lingering concerns about commercial flying amid the pandemic and noted that legacy members have used the service more frequently than in previous years. Dichter also explained that a rise in pricing is planned for December.
Green Thumb Industries' net income doubles

Green Thumb Industries delivered mixed third-quarter results by matching revenue estimates but falling short on adjusted Ebitda, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey said in a research note on Thursday. The Chicago and Vancouver-based cannabis company said it earned $20.2 million, or 8 cents a share, up from net income of $9.64 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased by 49% to $234 million. Adjusted Ebitda jumped 52.6% year-over-year to $81 million, short of the consensus target of $83 million. "We anticipate strong financial momentum and increased institutional ownership in both GTBIF and their domestic MSO cannabis peers," Hickey said. "We think the U.S. cannabis regulatory framework will become more favorable in short time for domestic MSOs and allow uplifting to senior exchanges and accelerate cannabis market growth. We believe the U.S. cannabis market offers an unparalleled return opportunity and that GTI is a market share leader." Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 11% so far this year, compared to a 3.3% dip by the Cannabis ETF .
BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
Airbnb Q3 Revenue Tops $2.2B in Record Quarter - PhocusWire

Airbnb is reporting its strongest quarter ever in the third quarter of 2021, with revenue topping $2.2 billion – a 36% jump over the same pre-pandemic period in 2019. The revenue figure also beats Q3 2020 revenue of $1.3 billion by nearly 70% year-over-year. According to the home-share giant’s latest...
STR and Tourism Economics Forecast U.S. Hotel Demand and ADR Will Near Full Recovery in 2022

U.S. hotel demand as well as average daily rate (ADR) on a nominal basis will near full recovery in 2022, according to the upgraded forecast just released by STR and Tourism Economics at the 43rd Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference. Additionally, revenue per available room (RevPAR) on a nominal basis is projected to be fully recovered in 2023.
Dutch Hotel Company CitizenM Raises $1 Billion for Expansion - Bloomberg

CitizenM, a Dutch lodging company, has raised $1 billion in new capital from its existing investors to accelerate its expansion plans as the hotel industry begins to bounce back from the pandemic. Klaas van Lookeren CampagnePhotographer: Jeroen C. van Zijp via citizenMSingapore sovereign wealth fund GIC participated in the round...
Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows, Company Misses Wall Street Expectations

Disney posted muted earnings last quarter (ended Sept. 30), as sluggish growth at Disney+ led the company to miss Wall Street earnings expectations. The entertainment giant posted revenue of $18.53 billion, and earnings per share of $0.37. Wall Street consensus was for an EPS of $0.51 and earnings of $18.79 billion. Still, Disney’s overall business remains up significantly from the same quarter a year ago, when the pandemic was impacting nearly every sector of the company, from closed theme parks to light TV slates to advertisers still sitting on the sidelines. On the company’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek hyped up...
Affirm, SoFi stocks drop ahead of earnings

Wednesday afternoon marks an eventful period for financial-technology earnings, with Affirm Holdings Inc. , SoFi Technologies Inc. , and Marqeta Inc. due to report, and all three stocks are falling ahead of those results. Affirm shares are down nearly 13%, while SoFi shares are off more than 4%, and Marqeta shares are down more than 3%. Investors seem to have high expectations for fintech companies this reporting season, as Toast Inc. shares are getting burned despite a beat on headline metrics late Tuesday. Wednesday seems to be trending better for older-school fintech players, with shares of Mastercard Inc. up nearly 4% after the company delivered growth targets at its investor-day event that impressed at least one analyst. Shares of rival Visa Inc. [s; V] are up about 1% Wednesday.
Strong Demand, Rate Growth Move Up Hotel Recovery Timeline - CoStar

U.S. hotel industry forecasters and analysts said pace of demand and growth of rates, driven particularly by leisure travelers, has helped move the recovery timeline forward just as improving weekday bookings show group and corporate travelers are getting back on the road. Weekday Bookings Indicate Return of Group and Corporate...
