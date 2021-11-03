CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen King Short ‘The Boogeyman’ Feature Adaptation Set From ‘Dashcam’ Director

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Savage, the director of this year’s horror film “Dashcam,” will next direct an adaptation of a Stephen King short story called “The Boogeyman.”. “The Boogeyman” is set up at 20th Century Studios as intended for Hulu and has found new life after originally being intended as a project for...

