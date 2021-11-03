CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Hotel Achieves 215:1 ROI with Email Marketing Campaigns - By Johanna Dykstra

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your hotel leveraging one of the most valuable assets to increase profitability? Your email database could be the key to increasing revenue as the travel industry continues to recover. Take advantage of an opportunity to solidify relationships with your audience and keep loyal guests engaged with updates from the property...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
petapixel.com

How to Do Email Marketing as a Photographer: Here is Expert Advice

There’s a reason that 64% of small businesses use email marketing to reach customers. Email marketing is a valuable tool for photographers to promote their work to potential and existing clients. Virtually every person on the internet has an email address, and email marketing is an effective way to send messages directly to customers and gain prospective clients by reaching an already engaged audience.
ECONOMY
Axios

Marketing Campaign Delivery Manager

The importance and visibility of statistical modeling at Bank of America, while always large, is dramatically increasing. As such, the 100-person Consumer Behavior Modeling team has multiple newly opened positions. We are looking to hire excellent statisticians at all stages of their careers. The modeling team offers a compelling combination of professional opportunities. We work on some of the largest, most varied, and most important data in the world. The mathematical sophistication of our models ranges from direct and routine application of standard tools to advanced and even research-level approaches. Our scientific rigor is excellent. We write fully reproducible code and document our work with substantial formal scientific essays. We implement our models and track their performance with advanced multivariate SPC. We get the deepest satisfaction in seeing our models perform as we predicted. We continually train on the latest and most powerful tools.
JOBS
milehighcre.com

Denver-Based Hotel Company Achieves Top Accolade from Marriott

Denver-based hotel company Five Senses Hospitality has been recognized as the Horizon Award winner from Marriott® International. The Horizon Award recognizes the “up and comers” within hospitality management companies. Recipients must meet several performance thresholds and maintain required criteria. Honorees are on the trajectory to joining Marriott’s renowned Partnership Circle and positioned for continued growth with Marriott.
DENVER, CO
The Drum

The impact of website traffic quality on marketing ROI

Recently a story made headlines that provided a real-life lesson on the importance of marketers verifying their digital media buys. Ozy Media, a US-based media and entertainment company, inflated its audience numbers by purchasing website traffic. The problem with purchasing traffic is that this traffic is often not human, and non-human traffic doesn’t offer marketers any real ROI.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
City
Media, IL
DIY Photography

How to use email marketing to boost your photography business

There’s a reason that 64% of small businesses use email marketing to reach customers. Email marketing is a valuable tool for photographers to promote their work to potential and existing clients. Virtually every person on the internet has an email address, and email marketing is an effective way to send messages directly to customers and gain prospective clients by reaching an already engaged audience.
ECONOMY
sourceg.net

Why an Email Marketing Strategy Works

There’s a reason why email marketing is so popular: 4.3 billion people use email. This number is expected to grow to 4.48 billion people in 2024. Email marketing is a highly effective digital marketing strategy and should be a vital part of your trade show planning process. In fact, you should have an email marketing strategy for before, during, and after the show. When contacting attendees throughout the trade show marketing cycle, it’s essential to keep an open line of communication. You should also reinforce engagement through multiple touch-points. It’s not enough to make the connection with attendees and prospects, you must keep in touch to nurture the relationships you’ve built. Email marketing allows you to do this almost effortlessly.
INTERNET
Las Vegas Herald

Zib Digital on how email marketing can be used as an effective marketing strategy

Throughout the countless lockdowns endured across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began, digital marketing has more than proven its worth for businesses of all industries. According to the premier digital marketing agency Sydney-wide, Zib Digital, email marketing is a particularly valuable marketing tool that has perhaps become more important than ever over the past couple of years.
MARKETING
realtybiznews.com

Top 10 Email Marketing Services for Realtors

The real estate market in the United States is creating untold opportunities at the moment, with current sales in 2021 easily over $150 billion. This incredible boom means that real estate agents are keeping quite busy at the moment, and that goes true whether agents specialize in first-time home buyers, companies shopping for commercial sites to expand their business, or investors looking to grow their portfolios.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Marketing Strategies#Acme Hotel Company#Rebel Hospitality#Targetinghub#Digital Marketing
Searchengine Journal

3 Ways Agencies Should Measure Marketing ROI

Do you want to provide value to your clients so they will keep you on retainer?. If so, one valuable piece of data you could provide for your agency’s clients is the return on investment (ROI) for specific marketing strategies. Demonstrating how your agency provides value to clients is especially...
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Hotel Sales Strategy

As I make the rounds with my contacts on the buyer’s side of the hotel sales equation, I’m once again starting to hear comments starting to surface about their biggest frustrations with hotel salespeople, especially these three: 1. Slow response times – and non-responses to RFP’s. 2. Receipt back of generic proposals that miss key details mentioned in the RFP’s. 3. Being spammed by generic prospecting messaging received from hotel salespeople from hotels that have no reason to think they would even be a prospect.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Blackbaud and Campaign Monitor Release Powerful Email Marketing Solution for Social Good Organizations

Blackbaud Partner Red Arc Connects Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT® to CM Group’s Campaign Monitor. Blackbaud, the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good, has teamed up with marketing technology company Campaign Monitor to integrate its email marketing solution with Blackbaud’s fundraising and donor management software solution, Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge NXT®. This integration creates an automated email marketing solution designed for the needs and goals of nonprofits and social good organizations.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
MySanAntonio

3 Cold-Email-Marketing Tips to Get More Clients Fast

Email marketing is either alive and well or completely ineffective depending on whom you ask. And it almost always comes down to the execution of the campaign. Cold-email marketing is a powerful way to generate leads, clients, buyers and users. But you can’t just send emails and hope for a...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

New Report Shows Only Half of Marketers See an ROI From Their In-Store Marketing Tech Investments

Raydiant, a full-service digital signage and experience platform provider, has released the findings from its State of In-Store Marketing report. From Aug. 4-18, 2021, the report surveyed 228 U.S. marketing professionals who are directly involved with in-store marketing efforts at an organization with brick-and-mortar locations. Marketing Technology News:DeepTarget Granted Patent...
MARKETS
hotelnewsresource.com

Quick Wins to Convert Black Friday Bookings on Your Hotel's Website - By Luke Markesky

Black Friday has surged in popularity over the past decade, and it has become the most important day for hotels to capture online bookings. Many travelers wait specifically for Black Friday to book their travel for the year, and most hotels cannot afford to miss out on this huge share of the business. Of course, creating an enticing sale offer is the first step to beating the competition and guaranteeing conversions. From discounted rates to special inclusions, there are many ways that hoteliers can tempt potential guests and encourage them to book a stay.
LIFESTYLE
choosechicago.com

Extranet Help: Chicago Hotel Map Facility Meeting Space Details

Extranet Help: Chicago Hotel Map Facility Meeting Space Details. Log into the Extranet using your username and password. Once you are logged in, complete these steps to update your Chicago Hotel Map Meeting Space Amenity. Make sure you are within the Partner Record view and scroll toward the bottom of...
CHICAGO, IL
hotelnewsresource.com

It’s Time That Independent Hotels Budget for a Future-Proof PMS and Emerge More Profitable in the New Year - By Warren Dehan

Finding ways to justify the cost of new technology can be a challenge in today’s current environment, but many hoteliers are relying on it throughout the pandemic to improve operations, interact with guests, train workers, and increase revenue. With 2022 in sight, the rest of the industry is taking stock of the most valuable technology innovations that were successfully put-to-use this year. One big hurdle remains: the hotel property-management system.
INDUSTRY
hotelnewsresource.com

2022 Budgeting and Forecasting on Target for The Hotel at Auburn University with Aptech

For Ithaka Hospitality Partners, operator of The Hotel at Auburn University & Dixon Conference Center, preparing the 2022 operating budget is a breeze thanks to Targetvue by Aptech. Built on the 11th Edition USALI Standard Chart of Accounts and Reports, this budgeting and forecasting software is enabling the Auburn, Ala.-based hotel management company to consolidate reports, identify trends, drive room revenue by predicting occupied rooms and average daily rate, share plans throughout the organization, and meet future growth goals utilizing a single, centrally maintained set of database models.
AUBURN, AL
hotelnewsresource.com

Data Benchmarking Firm HotStats Now Integrated With Fairmas BI Tool

HotStats, the global leader in monthly profit and loss data benchmarking, and Fairmas, the cloud-native business intelligence financial tool serving the hotel industry, have announced a new integration via FairPlanner, Fairmas’ P&L planning, controlling and reporting tool, allowing for the seamless transition of data from hotels on the Fairmas platform to HotStats.
MARKETS
hotelnewsresource.com

10 Ways to Lose Hotel Guests Quickly - Mistakes to Avoid

There are countless ways to lose a guest. While you can’t fix them all, here are some of the most common ones to avoid. Flexible bookings and having the ability to cancel a booking is critical to win the trust of your guests. In this environment where an accentuated Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns are unpredictable, guests need to know they can book advance and not lose their money if they can’t make it due to reasons beyond their control.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy