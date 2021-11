U.S. nonfarm payrolls added 531,000 jobs in October, the best results since the addition of 1.091 million jobs in July. The gain follows upwardly revised gains of 312,000 in September and 483,000 in August. The October gain is the tenth in a row and 17th in the last 18 months, bringing the ten-month gain to 5.8116 million and the 18-month post-plunge recovery to 18.158 million. This is still below the 22.362 million combined loss from March and April of 2020, leaving nonfarm payrolls 4.204 million below the February 2020 peak (see first chart).

