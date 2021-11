W Hotels Worldwide today announces the opening of W Xiamen. Owned by Powerlong Group, the hotel is set in Xiamen’s downtown East Business District. “Xiamen is a dynamic and highly charged city with a youthful energy and drive that is an ideal fit for the W Hotels brand,” said Tom Jarrold, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “Our playful and intriguing nature comes to life through immersive art and design, Happenings like live music performances and our Whatever/Whenever service, which we know will be embraced by local creatives and international travelers alike.”

