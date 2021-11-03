CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sandy, MT

In Gradtitude

By Ann Denning
bigsandymountaineer.com
 9 days ago

How many of you knew that Canada celebrated Thanksgiving on October 11th.? Instead, we here are celebrating November 25th. Ken and I usually celebrate both days, so why not? However, this year we were too busy to get into a turkey dinner. Instead, we will celebrate in November. Now maybe it’s...

www.bigsandymountaineer.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
IBTimes

How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner At Walmart

To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Benton, MT
City
Big Sandy, MT
City
Havre, MT
Grosse Pointe News

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding soup gets its name from the Italian phrase, minestra maritata or (“married soup”). Not only was it traditionally served at weddings but it also marries together greens and meats, which creates one whole meal. I simply love this recipe and have been making it for a long time....
RECIPES
Mashed

Beware This Grocery Store Lobster Gimmick

Lobster is truly a decadent food. It's described as sweet, with a rich, melt-in-your-mouth taste (via Fish for Thought), and has long been associated with romantic dinners. Of course, despite the joy of surprising your love with a candlelit dinner of lobster tail, you probably aren't exactly able to buy lobster as much as you would like, considering the cost. But out of love — of either your partner or the decadent taste of lobster — you scrape some money together and go out to your local supermarket. Grab some candles, ingredients for a salad, the best silverware you can find, and finally, you take some time to look into that big aquarium tank by the seafood displays of packaged fish and crab cakes and try your best to pick the best-looking lobster. You head back home, prepare the lobster according to Gordon Ramsey's specifications, and await your partner. Once the surprised reaction wears off, you two sit down and dig into that sweet, buttery — unless it isn't. Unless it's off. Surprise — and not in a good way.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Thanksgiving#Snake#Computer Literate#Christmas
WATE

Best gifts for every type of sister

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for every type of sister is best? Buying a gift for your sister isn’t always the easiest task, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for every type of sister. It can be a challenge to find something they will love and use on a regular […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Only In Missouri

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery In Missouri Will Chill You To The Bone

Cemeteries provide comfort for those who have been left behind, offering us a way to spend reflective moments with loved ones. Many people, in fact, find solace in the peacefulness that envelops the cemetery grounds. However, some cemeteries, like this haunted cemetery in Missouri, also tell tales of the paranormal, of restless residents who reach out to visitors in frustration, in anger, or from loneliness.
MISSOURI STATE
bigsandymountaineer.com

Playing the age card

Every day in the news, we hear of people playing the race card or the gender card. Both cards are deemed to be in the wrong. The consensus is, don’t play the race card or the gender card! Well, I’m going to tell you about a card I have discovered that you can play quite happily and no one will fault you.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Halloween
bigsandymountaineer.com

My history comes Alive

You can know what some of your family histories are. I wasn't necessarily interested in my family until my sister, Dena, started digging into it herself. Her friend Liz looked up something for her, and after that, she was hooked on our family. Dena spends hours every day researching. She has information going back 40 generations. She has studied all four of my family lines Patten, Brewer, Clowes, and Biddle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy