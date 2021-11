Former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones says he “definitely won’t be going back” to Team Jackson-Wink after his recent ban from the gym. Jones was involved in a domestic battery incident in Las Vegas in September, and last month, his former coach Mike Winkeljohn admitted that he kicked Jones out of the gym. The reason Winkeljohn gave Jones the boot from his longtime gym is twofold. One, because Winkeljohn is a husband and father of daughters himself and he felt conflicted continuing to train Jones while the domestic issue is looming over him. And two, Jones’ issues with alcohol. Jones has admitted that he has a problem with alcohol, and Winkeljohn wants him to get the help he needed before coming back to the gym.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO