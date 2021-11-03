Police: Johnstown man fired handgun during argument

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Tuesday, accused of firing one round from a handgun at a woman near Coopersdale Homes, authorities said.

City police charged Shakir Smith, 25, of the 200 block of Barron Avenue, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint, an argument broke out Friday between Smith and a woman near the playground outside Coopersdale Homes on Cooper Avenue.

Smith allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired one round at the woman, but missed, then fled the scene.

Police recovered a .380 shell casing. Surveillance video reportedly shows a flash of light, which appeared to be a muzzle flash of a gun, being fired where Smith was standing, the complaint said.

Smith was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bail.