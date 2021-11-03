CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Castoff Jorge Soler Transforms Into World Series MVP

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A bit player during the Chicago Cubs’ drought-smashing victory over Cleveland five years ago, Jorge Soler...

MLB Trade Rumors

Top 50 2021-22 MLB free agents (and where they'll land)

MLB Trade Rumors is proud to present our 16th annual top 50 free agents list! For the entire list of free agents, plus the ability to filter by signing status, position, signing team and qualifying offer status, check out our mobile-friendly free agent tracker here. MLBTR writers Steve Adams and...
Jorge Soler Becomes Second Cuban-Born Player to Win World Series MVP Award

World Series Most Valuable Player Award, Cuba, Jorge Soler, League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award, Atlanta, Marcell Ozuna, Eddie Rosario, World Series. On July 29, Jorge Soler was hitting .192 for a fourth-place Royals team that was going nowhere fast. Three months later, he's the World Series MVP. Soler...
ClutchPoints

Twitter goes nuts over Jorge Soler’s out-of-the-park home run in Braves-Astros World Series

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler sent the baseball world and the whole MLB twitter into a frenzy with what could simply be the biggest home run of the 2021 World Series. In the third inning of the World Series Game 6, Soler blasted the ball out of Minute Maid Park off a cutter from Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia. Showing that hunger to finish the game and avoid a do-or-die Game 7, the 29-year-old Cuban displayed not only his power but also his technique as he capped off the eight-pitch at bat with the sensational homer.
NESN

This Photo Of Jorge Soler’s Game 6 Home Run Ball Settles Any MVP Debate

The Atlanta Braves were crowned World Series champions after winning the Fall Classic over the Houston Astros in six games, and outfielder Jorge Soler is taking home an extra piece of hardware after he was named World Series MVP. To understand why Soler — who hit second as the designated...
ClutchPoints

Jorge Soler literally tattooed baseball on monster home run in Braves’ World Series win

The decision of the Atlanta Braves to acquire outfielder Jorge Soler last July proved to be a good one. Like World-Series-winning-and-World-Series-MVP-capturing good. November 2, 2021 will forever be etched in Soler’s memory after leading the Braves to defeat the Houston Astros in Game 6 to seal the crown. It will also be forever etched literally too, as one of his three home runs resulted in the baseball getting a deep mark from his monstrous hit (via ESPN’s Jeff Passan).
Soler clears train tracks, hauls in Series MVP

HOUSTON -- The eye test said Jorge Soler hit it halfway to Austin. Statcast’s projection said it sailed “only” 446 feet. Home runs don’t get much bigger than Soler’s towering shot for the first three runs of Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday, powering a 7-0 Braves victory and making Soler the unanimous winner of the Willie Mays World Series MVP Award presented by Chevrolet. He’s the third midseason acquisition (2018 Steve Pearce, 1969 Donn Clendenon) and the second Cuban-born player to win World Series MVP honors.
jimmycsays.com

A World Series worth paying attention to — and a happy Jorge Soler

Until this year, I hadn’t closely followed a World Series since the Royals won in 2015. But I got interested this year just by chance, when I decided to root for the St. Louis Cardinals in their one-game playoff with the Los Angeles Dodgers. I’ve always hated both the Cardinals...
Chicago Tribune

Remember when Jorge Soler and Kyle Schwarber were supposed to be the outfield of the future for the Chicago Cubs? 3 takeaways from the World Series.

Jorge Soler was named World Series MVP on Tuesday night after homering in the Atlanta Braves’ title-clinching Game 6 win over the Houston Astros. Soler, who hit three home runs and had six RBIs in 20 at-bats, also zoomed to the top spot of the Tribune’s former Chicago Cubs playoff power rankings after entering the World Series ranked No. 8. Teammate Joc Pederson, who held the top spot going ...
