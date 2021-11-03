Summer Castoff Jorge Soler Transforms Into World Series MVP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler sent the baseball world and the whole MLB twitter into a frenzy with what could simply be the biggest home run of the 2021 World Series. In the third inning of the World Series Game 6, Soler blasted the ball out of Minute Maid Park off a cutter from Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia. Showing that hunger to finish the game and avoid a do-or-die Game 7, the 29-year-old Cuban displayed not only his power but also his technique as he capped off the eight-pitch at bat with the sensational homer.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO