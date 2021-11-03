Spartans in the NFL Week 8

Well, about half the NFL got absolutely mollywhopped last week. Six games were decided by 21+ points while just three were kept within one possession. The Jets played their part well, losing 54-13 to a struggling New England offense, while also managing to get their rookie QB hurt. Bravo New York, Bravo. The Texans scored five whole points against the Cardinals, who have taken their place as the undisputed No. 1 team in the NFL, as Kyler Murray continues to play like a true MVP candidate. The Lions lost again, but look like they play harder and harder each week. Expect a win to come from them soon as they play the beatable and disheartened Eagles and Steelers next. The Browns, who were missing Baker Mayfield, scraped out a win behind third string running back D’Ernest Johnson’s 168-yards performance. They move to 4-3 but are looking at an easier four game streak featuring the Lions, Patriots and Steelers. The Niners continue their disappointing season after losing a messy game to the Colts at home on Sunday Night. For the first time in years, there are legitimate questions about the front office in the Bay Area after they mortgaged their future to bring Trey Lance in. John Lynch sent the 49ers 2022 first and second round picks plus a 2023 first rounder to the Dolphins for the third overall selection last year. Of course, they drafted Trey Lance who has looked promising thus far, but seems to be on a team that is struggling at virtually every other position. For a guy who has thrown just 366 regular passes since high school, it looks to be a difficult situation.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO