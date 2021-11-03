CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers early favorites to win 2022 World Series

 7 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering the offseason as the favorite to win the 2022 World Series.

On Wednesday, Caesars Sportsbook installed the Dodgers as 11-2 favorites, with the 2021 World Series runners-up Houston Astros second at 7-1. They were followed by the world champion Atlanta Braves (9-1), New York Yankees (10-1) and Chicago White Sox (12-1).

BetMGM concurred on the favorites listing the Dodgers at 5-1, followed by the Astros (8-1), Braves (10-1), White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays (12-1).

The Dodgers won 106 regular-season games in 2021, then dispatched the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game and the San Francisco Giants in the NL Division Series. They lost to the Braves in six games in the NL Championship Series.

Also Read:
MLB world reacts to Atlanta Braves winning first world series since 1995

Los Angeles faces decisions when it comes to who will return in 2022. Veteran pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen and Max Scherzer all are free agents, as are infielder Corey Seager and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor.

Caesars listed the Boston Red Sox and Rays at 14-1, followed by the Giants, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres at 16-1. The Toronto Blue Jays are being offered at 18-1, with the New York Mets at 20-1.

The rest of the field: Cardinals (25-1); Philadelphia Phillies (30-1); Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds (40-1); Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians (50-1); Washington Nationals (60-1); Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins (80-1); Pittsburgh Pirates (125-1), Texas Rangers (150-1); and Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles (200-1).

–Field Level Media

Larry Brown Sports

Former Brave says Max Fried has been tipping pitches this postseason

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
Larry Brown Sports

Dansby Swanson has message for Braves about Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest on Max Scherzer, Trey Mancini and Kris Bryant

With the Atlanta Braves' World Series win Tuesday comes the beginning of free agency in Major League Baseball, and several big names are on the market for big contracts and potential new homes. Max Scherzer and Kris Bryant are among those names, and both elite players will be seeking contracts...
atlantanews.net

Yasiel Puig settles civil suit, seeks MLB return

Yasiel Puig announced Saturday he had settled a civil suit for sexual assault and hopes to return to MLB next season. Puig, 30, released a statement saying he had paid his accuser in order to avoid a May 2022 trial. Puig said he wanted to fight the case in court,...
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
