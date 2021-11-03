CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL Senate Committee Discusses Smoking On Beaches

By Will Althoff
 7 days ago

Smoking could soon be restricted on the beach and in public parks.

FL Senator Joe Gruters bringing a proposal in front of the Senate Community Affairs Committee which would give counties and municipalities the ability to make restrictions and designate smoking areas.

Gruters says cigarette pollution is a big problem.

Currently on the state legislature has the power to restrict smoking in public spaces. The Committee voting favorably to the proposal which would take effect in July if passed by the legislature.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

