Impromptu musical performance & more (or less)

NYC is back and there is so much going on! Our roving photographer takes us inside the not to be missed Dior exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. Valerie Smaldone says two of the best written and best performed plays on Broadway this season are Thoughts of a Colored Man and Lackawanna Blues. Sandi Durell has the scoop on cabaret, live music, and special shows coming up. Check out the new exhibit, “Gillian Wearing: Wearing Masks” now at the Guggenheim. And if all that isn’t enough, here are highlights of more things to check out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO