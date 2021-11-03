Texas’ Largest State-Wide Veteran Job Fair is Thursday

The 10th annual state-wide hiring event, Hiring Red, White and You! will take place virtually for the 13-county Houston-Galveston area on Nov. 4, 2021. Held at no cost to job candidates, hiring Red, White & You! serves to connect veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses and families with employers who are seeking veterans’ and their spouse’s exceptional skills that transition from their military experience. Pre-registration is encouraged and is now open to veterans at: www.wrksolutions.com/hrwy .

“Each day, we at Workforce Solutions help our friends and neighbors find jobs and build careers, and this time each year, we take the time to pay tribute to our military veterans,” said Michelle Castrow, Strategic Planning manager for Workforce Solutions. “After our brave men and women complete their service to our country, we consider it an honor to begin our service to them helping to smooth their transition into the civilian workforce.”

The event will be open exclusively for veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses and families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 4, 2021. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the virtual event will be open to the public until 10 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 Hiring Red, White and You! will feature nearly 100 local employers in the Houston-Galveston region representing more than 8,100 open and available local jobs.

“With the Pandemic and resulting job loss, many job candidates are rethinking what they need to get a job or a better job,” Castrow added. “Many are turning to education and have created a demand for child educators, adult educators and other full- and part-time employees that support educational institutions.”

Education-related employers at the job fair include Lone Star College with multiple positions from Acres Homes to Conroe, San Jacinto College, University of Houston, Sam Houston University, Houston Independent School District (ISD), Spring ISD and many more.

“We also see more demand for health care practitioners who are agile and willing to take on new challenges this pandemic has created,” Castrow continued. “This year’s job fair will feature an abundance of healthcare related jobs ranging from expert- to entry-level for those considering a new career.”

UTHealth will be at the fair with several good-paying Administrative Assistant, Administrative Coordinator and Medical Assistant positions available. Windsor EMS has multiple EMT-P/Paramedic jobs in Friendswood, Huntsville, Houston, La Porte and Spring. MD Anderson has multiple Clinical Nurse positions and a Patient Care Technician job available. Harris County Health System and Harris County Public Health and Environmental Services both have Licensed Vocational Nursing positions available. To see the complete list of employers and the jobs available, visit the event website at www.wrksolutions.com/hrwy .

In the past nine years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 108,288 job candidates state-wide, including 39,310 veterans, with 18,268 employers and the event has included over 2,800 same-day hires.

Still, the number of veterans in Texas is estimated to be 1.5 million, the highest state population of veterans in the country. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate in 2020 for all veterans was 6.5 percent. In contrast, for those veterans who served in the military since September 2001, the unemployment rate was higher at 7.3 percent.

“Veterans bring incomparable training and soft skills to the workplace, including exceptional performance under pressure, accelerated learning curve and a high degree of accountability,” Castrow added. “Veterans are trained to adapt to change, take initiative and learn quickly, and we encourage businesses to hire our veterans. By doing so, businesses can create a dedicated workforce with employees who know how to lead, build teams, and accept and meet ever-changing challenges.”

Hiring Red, White & You! is also designed to support veterans’ spouses, who are critical to the well-being of military families and vital members of their communities. Military spouses often have advanced degrees, a similar service mindset, and are well-equipped to adapt to challenges because of frequent relocations. By hiring more veteran candidates and their spouses, Texas businesses can reduce turnover and maintain a more stable workforce over time.

For more information, to register, and to attend the Hiring Red, White and You! event ONLINE Nov. 4 through Nov. 7, 20121, visit: wrksolutions.com/hrwy .