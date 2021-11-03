Renee Paquette Statement On Jon Moxley Entering Treatment

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Jon Moxley talked about his dislike for scripted promos while working for WWE:. “I will never read a script on a wrestling show for the rest of my life. I guarantee you that. Nobody will hand me a script ever again. That sh*t ate at me. Promos are my favorite part of wrestling…Literally from almost day 1, they (WWE) hand us this promo. It was the first promo The Shield ever did. They handed us a script. I was like, ‘Ok, we’ll play with this. I got some ideas of stuff I want to say.’ They said, ‘No, this is what you’re saying.’ I said, ‘Yea, but we’re thinking about this.’ Then it got awkward. People started looking at each other, like writers, and (Paul) Heyman was there because we were involved with Heyman at the time.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO