Diseases & Treatments

Psychologic Morbidity Among Psoriatic Arthritis

physiciansweekly.com
 9 days ago

The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effects of biologic medicines and conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic medications (csDMARDs) on the psychological state of patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who were in remission or had low disease activity. This is a case-control study of PsA patients in remission or...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Medical News Today

Can chiropractors help with psoriatic arthritis?

Treatment of psoriatic arthritis typically involves medications to manage the condition and prevent flare-ups. However, some people may also want to try complementary therapies, such as chiropractic. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a type of arthritis that affects some people with the inflammatory skin condition called psoriasis. As with other forms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Psoriatic Arthritis vs. Rheumatoid Arthritis: What Are the Differences?

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are two types of inflammatory arthritis that are often mistaken for each other because of their similarities. Both are considered autoimmune diseases where the immune system attacks the joints leading to pain, swelling, and stiffness. Inflammation from both conditions can also damage your blood vessels, skin, eyes, and other organs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Three Signs Point to a Diagnosis of Psoriatic Arthritis

LOS ANGELES, California — If a patient with psoriasis presents with dactylitis, inflammatory back pain, and/or tendon inflammation, think psoriatic arthritis until proven otherwise. At the annual fall meeting of the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants, Amanda Mixon, PA-C, said that psoriatic arthritis (PsA) occurs in 20% to 30% of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NIH Director's Blog

Parent Smoking Linked to Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes pain and swelling in the joints. It’s an autoimmune disease, where the body’s immune system attacks your own healthy joint tissue. Experts don’t know what causes the disease. Genes, hormones, and factors in the environment may play a role. Smoking cigarettes is known to increase the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Infection Rates in Psoriatic Arthritis Patients on Biologics Have Decreased

Newswise — ATLANTA — New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows significant decreases in infections among people with psoriatic arthritis over the years 2012-2017. (Abstract #1783). Psoriatic arthritis is a type of inflammatory arthritis that occurs in some patients with psoriasis....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Examining real-world treatment patterns of psoriatic arthritis

Despite clear directives outlined in the updated guidelines published by the American College of Rheumatology/National Psoriasis Foundation (ACR/NPF) in 2018, there is limited data regarding medication use in real-world clinical practice and patient medication preferences for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis (PsA). According to a new study conducted by researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

A Look Ahead: The Goal of Precision Medicine in Psoriatic Arthritis

Rheumatology specialist Dr Saakshi Khattri traces the evolution of PsA treatments from nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories to the many currently approved options, including small-molecule oral treatments such as JAK inhibitors as well as injectable biologics. Dr Khattri also discusses the challenges of getting patients to achieve optimal results based on the course of their disease as well as economic considerations, plus her hopes that treating PsA will become "precision medicine."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Psychological Therapies in Management of Psoriatic Skin Disease

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated skin condition that has been linked to a variety of psychological variables. Because these variables have been found to both aggravate and cause psoriasis, a growing number of studies have been conducted to explore the efficiency of various psychological treatments in psoriasis therapy. A systematic analysis of the PubMed and Scopus databases was conducted for research on psychological treatments in psoriasis management published between January 1, 1990, and November 4, 2018. Primary publications in English that conveyed physical therapy outcomes were included, whereas studies that did not provide clinical outcomes were eliminated. Studies demonstrating intervention efficacy were assigned a level of evidence based on the Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network. A total of 28 papers were discovered, comprising three case reports and series and 24 clinical trials with a total of 1522 individuals undergoing psychological treatments in the treatment of psoriasis. In the treatment of psoriasis, cognitive behavioural therapy and its variations, biofeedback, meditation and mindfulness-based treatments, hypnosis, music resonance therapy, motivational interviewing, emotional disclosure, and educational and interdisciplinary methods have all been explored. Despite the inclusion of 16 randomised controlled trials in this review, the literature is restricted by the variability in technique, analysis, and results. Only four of the 27 studies were assigned a level of evidence of 1+ or above. Overall, studies have sample sizes of 50 patients or less, no follow-up beyond 12 months, and attrition rates of more than 20%.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Risankizumab Outperforms Placebo at 6 Months for Psoriatic Arthritis

Patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) showed more improvement in symptoms at 6 months with risankizumab (Skyrizi) than with placebo in combined phase 3, randomized, controlled trials, according to data presented at the virtual annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology. "Risankizumab was well tolerated and showed no new safety...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

How the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected Psoriatic Arthritis Care

Saakshi Khattri, MD, rheumatology specialist, recalls her experience of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected her patients and their concerns about whether to continue taking biologics for PsA management. Dr Khattri also stresses the vital role that telemedicine played — how it helped to ensure healthcare delivery and, most important, continuity of care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Psoriatic Arthritis Management: From Intramuscular Gold to Biologics

Phillip J. Mease, MD, reflects on the development of therapeutics for psoriatic arthritis, from intramuscular gold and oral methotrexate in former decades to the recent use of biologics. Dr Mease also describes his role in designing the first biologic trial for PsA. The etanercept trial opened the door to a new era of therapeutics, resulting in dramatically improved patient outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does rheumatoid arthritis affect the knees?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition, meaning the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues. RA in the knees may severely affect a person’s mobility. RA commonly affects the joints in the hands, wrists, and knees, causing the lining of the joints to become inflamed and damaged. RA is. symmetrical,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Prevalence and Incidence of Rheumatoid Arthritis

The purpose of this study was to find out the frequency, incidence, and age at the beginning of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) among First Nations (FN) and non-FN people in Manitoba, Canada. All Manitobans had access to population-based administrative health records from April 1, 1995, to March 31, 2010. The Federal Indian Registry File was used to identify the FN population. Using Poisson regression, the crude and adjusted RA prevalence and incidence rates were compared and presented as relative rates (RRs) with 95 percent confidence intervals (CIs). Student t tests were used to compare mean (CI) diagnostic age and physician visits. Rheumatoid arthritis crude prevalence grew to 0.65 percent between 2000 and 2010; adjusted RA prevalence in females was 1.0 percent and in males was 0.53 percent. The adjusted RA prevalence in 2009/2010 was greater in FN than non-FN, especially among those aged 29 to 48 years. Between 2000 and 2010, the crude RA incidence fell from 46.7/100,000 to 13.4/100,000 people. Adjusted RA incidence remained greater in FN than in non-FN, especially among those aged 29 to 48 years. The FN population was younger than the non-FN population at the time of diagnosis. The FN population saw more doctors but saw fewer rheumatologists than the non-FN population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MyChesCo

Data Shows TREMFYA Provided Durable Improvements in Measures of Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Disease Activity Through Two Years

SPRING HOUSE, PA — The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced recent comprehensive efficacy and safety data from the DISCOVER–2 trial of TREMFYA® (guselkumab) were published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, representing the final results of the first two-year clinical trial investigating a selective interleukin (IL)-23 inhibitor therapy in active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).1.
SPRING HOUSE, PA
physiciansweekly.com

Diagnostic Rate of Autoinflammatory Diseases Evaluated by Fever Patterns

This is a non-comparative research to see if fever pattern is associated with autoinflammatory disease (AID) diagnosis in pediatric and adult-onset individuals. From 2005 to 2016, the final diagnosis of individuals suspected of having AID was compared to gene polymorphisms known to be responsible for AID, clinical symptoms, and fever pattern in our institute. MEFV, TNFRSF1A, MVK, NLRP3, NOD2, LI1RN, IL36RN, PSMB8, NALP12, PSTPIP1, TNFAIP3, and NLRC4 genomic DNA were obtained from patients’ peripheral blood, and polymerase chain reaction was used to amplify the appropriate exons of 12 genes: MEFV, TNFRSF1A, MVK, NLRP3, NOD2, LI1RN, IL36 The above-mentioned genes’ genetic polymorphisms were investigated. All 210 people were divided into three groups: (1) periodic fever, (2) recurrent fever without a regular period, and (3) chronic fever. Subgroup 1 had the greatest rate of AID diagnosis, followed by subgroup 2, which included PFAPA, familial Mediterranean fever, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, and tumor necrosis factor receptor–associated periodic syndrome. In subgroup 3, no one was diagnosed with AIDS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Ocular Co-Morbidities of Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD)-related ocular disorders can be sight-threatening. A broad awareness of the aetiology, diagnosis, and treatment of atopic eye illness may help dermatologists decide when to send patients to ophthalmology and how to co-manage these disorders with ophthalmologists. Eyelid dermatitis, keratoconjunctivitis, keratoconus, cataract, and retinal detachment are among the ocular disorders linked with Alzheimer’s disease. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease are also more likely to get bacterial and viral eye infections.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Santa Clarita Radio

Arthritis Treatment Waiting For The Specialist Can Hurt

Arthritis treatment specialist like rheumatologists or orthopedic surgeons manage the aftermath of joint destruction. Because, arthritis is considered an incurable disease. So, rheumatologists attempt to arrest the progression of the immune system attacking proteins in the joint. And orthopedic surgeons replace joints with internal prosthetics. And that can be important for anyone who gets that bad.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

