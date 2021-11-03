Outcomes of Pregnancy in Women With Inflammatory Myositis

Pregnancy complicated by CKD is currently not fully understood topic. Outcome of pregnancy in patients with CKD is related to impaired glomerular filtration rate and the degree of proteinuria. In our study we evaluated the association of serum creatinine level and proteinuria with both maternal and fetal outcomes in the cohort of 84 pregnant patients with CKD. In CKD group we confirmed negative correlation of highest serum creatinine level in pregnancy to fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and gestation period (p value"‰<"‰0.001). Likewise, negative correlation of preconception serum creatinine to fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and gestation period (p value 0.002). Negative correlation of proteinuria to gestation period (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) was also demonstrated. CKD is serious risk factor for pregnancy outcome. Proteinuria and serum creatinine level should be examined before pregnancy and regularly monitored during pregnancy. Higher serum creatinine levels and higher proteinuria predispose to shorter gestation period and lower birth weight of the neonate.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO