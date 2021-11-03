CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Outcomes of Pregnancy in Women With Inflammatory Myositis

physiciansweekly.com
 9 days ago

Idiopathic inflammatory myositis (IIM) is more prevalent in women of reproductive age. Both disease activity and the use of immunosuppressants may have a negative impact on fertility and pregnancy outcomes. Researchers investigated these effects in a group of women with IIM. Women with IIM...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
whattoexpect.com

Vitamin D During Pregnancy

Vitamin D is essential for everyone, but it's extra critical during pregnancy. Here’s how much vitamin D expecting moms need per day, plus easy ways to put it on your plate. Most people know that to build and maintain strong bones and teeth, you should eat calcium-rich foods like milk and yogurt. But you might not know that vitamin D plays an equally important role — it's what enables your body to absorb and hold onto that calcium and other minerals you and your developing baby need.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

Race and Socioeconomic Background Impact Pregnancy Outcomes: Study

A new study looking at pregnancies in England has found that race and socioeconomic inequalities play a large part in pregnancy outcomes. Looking at more than one million pregnancies, the study found racial and social factors affected a quarter of stillbirths, a fifth of preterm births, and a third of births with foetal growth restriction (FGR). South Asian and Black women living in the poorest areas experienced the largest inequalities.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
aappublications.org

Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Preeclampsia is a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy that is a leading cause of maternal and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Considerations And Recommendations for Pregnancy and Postpartum Care

Significant progress has been achieved in decreasing prenatal human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) transmission in the United States and across the world. Despite these advances, avoidable prenatal HIV transmission remains. Adherence to HIV screening and treatment guidelines before and throughout pregnancy can lower the risk of perinatal HIV transmission significantly. Early and regular use of highly active antiretroviral treatment (ART) can significantly reduce HIV viral load, reducing the risk of HIV transmission.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancies#Abortion#7 Women#Iim#Polymyositis#Serologic
aappublications.org

An Unusual Monochorionic Pregnancy

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Electronic Fetal Monitoring Case Review Series. Electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) is a popular technology used to...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Obesity in Pregnancy

Obesity is the most frequent medical issue in women of reproductive age, and obstetricians–gynecologists are the main experts in women’s health care. Obesity is such a widespread illness in women that the consequences for pregnancy are frequently missed, neglected, or disregarded due to a lack of clear evidence-based treatment choices. Obesity control necessitates long-term strategies that range from population-based public health and economic efforts to individual dietary, behavioral, or surgical therapies. As a result, learning how to control obesity during pregnancy is critical, and care should begin before pregnancy and continue into the postpartum period. Although the obstetrician or other obstetric care professional must be involved in the care of the obese woman during pregnancy, additional health care professionals, such as nutritionists, can offer specific expertise related to management depending on the obstetric care professional’s comfort level.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
madisoncountyjournal.com

Help for women facing unplanned pregnancies

This fall while a significant part of the country’s focus is turned towards Mississippi and the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case being heard at the U.S. Supreme Court, little attention is being given to the long-standing work of Mississippians providing holistic help to women facing unplanned pregnancies. Life-affirming pregnancy centers across the Hospitality State are central to that pregnancy work. Their goal is to empower each woman (or couple) in every unique situation with hope and provide her with personally tailored support and resources for a way forward, all the while valuing both her life and the one she is carrying.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
custom-yearbooks.com

How to Have a Healthy Pregnancy

A healthy pregnancy is full of excitement and anticipation. There are so many things to prepare for, from prenatal checkups to deciding on a baby name! However, it’s also important that you have the right information about what happens during your pregnancy. This blog post will give you tips on how to have a healthy pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Delta Variant May Increase Risk for Poor Pregnancy Outcomes

HealthDay News — The delta variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 is associated with increased critical illness in pregnancy and adverse perinatal outcomes, according to a research letter published online Sept. 30 in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Angela R. Seasely, M.D., from University of Alabama at Birmingham, and colleagues...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease and pregnancy outcomes

Pregnancy complicated by CKD is currently not fully understood topic. Outcome of pregnancy in patients with CKD is related to impaired glomerular filtration rate and the degree of proteinuria. In our study we evaluated the association of serum creatinine level and proteinuria with both maternal and fetal outcomes in the cohort of 84 pregnant patients with CKD. In CKD group we confirmed negative correlation of highest serum creatinine level in pregnancy to fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and gestation period (p value"‰<"‰0.001). Likewise, negative correlation of preconception serum creatinine to fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and gestation period (p value 0.002). Negative correlation of proteinuria to gestation period (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) was also demonstrated. CKD is serious risk factor for pregnancy outcome. Proteinuria and serum creatinine level should be examined before pregnancy and regularly monitored during pregnancy. Higher serum creatinine levels and higher proteinuria predispose to shorter gestation period and lower birth weight of the neonate.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
msmagazine.com

Crisis Pregnancy Centers Endanger Women’s Health—With Taxpayer Dollars and Without Oversight

“Modern CPCs are plugged into the global anti-abortion movement’s sophisticated digital infrastructure, which facilitates expansion, client surveillance, and systemic, coordinated promotion of anti-abortion disinformation.”. —The Alliance, “Designed to Deceive”. While all eyes are on the Texas abortion ban and two Supreme Court cases poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Autism Risks Related to Pregnancy and Birth

A higher risk of having a child on the autism spectrum is associated with several pregnancy-related issues. Some of these, such as the use of certain pharmaceuticals during pregnancy, can be managed to reduce the risk. Others, however, are difficult, if not impossible, to change. It’s important to remember that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
tctmd.com

CVD Risk ‘Underappreciated’ After Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes

Solutions are urgently needed to improve gaps in care for women at risk for cardiometabolic disorders and CVD later in life as a result of having had adverse pregnancy outcomes, a new review paper suggests. “We’re increasingly aware that early and midlife cardiometabolic health powerfully predicts long-term outcomes, and that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KQED

Pregnancy and Climate Change: COP26 Looks at What's at Stake for Women

World leaders turned their focus to gender Tuesday at the U.N. global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Globally, women are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change than men, as they make up a majority of the world's poor and depend most on natural resources, according to the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. In the United States, one subgroup of women are particularly at risk: pregnant women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Making Pregnancy and Childbirth Safer in America

(StatePoint) It surprises a lot of people to learn that the United States is the most dangerous place to give birth in the developed world. Women in the United States are more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than women in Libya and Kazakhstan, and the United States is the only industrialized nation to experience an increase in maternal mortality over the last two decades.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy