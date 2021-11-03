CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs’ Poeltl In Protocols, Expected To Miss Several Games

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpurs center Jakob Poeltl is the latest NBA player to enter the league’s health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Based on the...

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pounding The Rock

Jakob Poeltl is at the center of the Spurs’ half-court show

This time last year, Jakob Poeltl’s immediate future in San Antonio felt up in the air. The big man who’d arrived in 2018 as an accessory to the Kawhi Leonard trade was entering restricted free agency, with no certainty around the team’s willingness to match any exorbitant offer sheets he may sign. Centers, especially traditional non-floor spacers like Poeltl, have become the running backs in the NBA, a position that’s seen its value decrease as front offices reallocate resources and plug roster holes with bargain contracts. Combine that with Poeltl’s suboptimal fit alongside LaMarcus Aldridge, and it was fair to wonder if an opportunistic suitor might pry him away.
NBA
wdhn.com

LeBron James to miss Lakers game vs. Spurs due to sore ankle

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James will not play in the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Spurs in San Antonio on Tuesday night due to a sore right ankle. James was evaluated by the team’s medical staff, and did not participate in the Lakers’ shootaround or pre-game warmups in the team’s first road game of the season.
NBA
KENS 5

REPORT: Spurs' Poeltl enters NBA health and safety protocols

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic, Spurs' center Jakob Poeltl has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will be out for several games. It addition, The Athletic reports Cavaliers' Laurie Markkanen, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, Cavaliers' Kevin Love, and Philadelphia's Tobias Harris have also entered the health and safety protocols.
NBA
austinnews.net

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) misses Spurs game

Lakers star LeBron James sat out Los Angeles' road game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday due to right ankle soreness. Malik Monk drew the start in place of the four-time league MVP. James was injured Sunday as the Lakers earned their first win in three games this season,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Drew Eubanks
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Thaddeus Young
Pounding The Rock

Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl post career nights as Spurs fall short of the Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs put forth an admirable effort, fighting tooth and nail but ultimately dropping an overtime thriller to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl feasted on a feeble Purple and Gold defense, with the latter scoring a career-high 27 points and the former dishing out a career-high 15 assists.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

What Jakob Poeltl’s absence means for the Spurs

The Spurs have a huge problem on their hands. Arguably their best player this year, defensive anchor and rapidly improving offensive threat Jakob Poeltl, has entered health and safety protocol and is expected to miss several games. It’s hard to overstate how important Poeltl’s defense, passing, screening, and inside scoring...
NBA
expressnews.com

Without Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs' bigs need to be better

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drew Eubanks didn’t bother dipping too deep into his thesaurus when it came to describing the 7-foot-4 Boban Marjanovic. “He’s big,” Eubanks said of the Dallas Mavericks center. Roget’s might also describe Marjanovic as immense, gargantuan, mammoth or gigantic. All the 6-9 Eubanks knows is, standing next...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs
expressnews.com

With San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl out, guards get into rebounding act

OKLAHOMA CITY — There was a time, a few years ago, when Spurs coach Gregg Popovich might have been surprised when his point guard had a big rebounding night. When it comes to Dejounte Murray, Popovich isn’t surprised anymore. “Some people, if they get a rebound it’s a miracle,” Popovich...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

2021 NBA Offseason In Review: San Antonio Spurs

Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves and look ahead to what the 2021/22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Kings gameday live: Will Haliburton, Davis play vs. Spurs? Poeltl out due to NBA protocols

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Terence Davis (ankle); Tyrese Haliburton (back). OUT — Louis King (G League); Neemias Queta (G League); Robert Woodard II (G League). Spurs: QUESTIONABLE — Keita Bates-Diop (back). OUT — Zach Collins (ankle); Jakob Poeltl (health and safety protocols). Haliburton, Davis are questionable. The Kings could be shorthanded...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says "It's Over" Between Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won 6 championships together on the Chicago Bulls. There is no doubt that they are one of the most iconic duos in NBA history, and their partnership was crucial to the Bulls being able to form what is widely viewed as the most dominant dynasty ever.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy