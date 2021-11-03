Constrictive (Obliterative) Bronchiolitis as Presenting Manifestation of Connective Tissue Diseases

This is a non-comparative research to see if fever pattern is associated with autoinflammatory disease (AID) diagnosis in pediatric and adult-onset individuals. From 2005 to 2016, the final diagnosis of individuals suspected of having AID was compared to gene polymorphisms known to be responsible for AID, clinical symptoms, and fever pattern in our institute. MEFV, TNFRSF1A, MVK, NLRP3, NOD2, LI1RN, IL36RN, PSMB8, NALP12, PSTPIP1, TNFAIP3, and NLRC4 genomic DNA were obtained from patients’ peripheral blood, and polymerase chain reaction was used to amplify the appropriate exons of 12 genes: MEFV, TNFRSF1A, MVK, NLRP3, NOD2, LI1RN, IL36 The above-mentioned genes’ genetic polymorphisms were investigated. All 210 people were divided into three groups: (1) periodic fever, (2) recurrent fever without a regular period, and (3) chronic fever. Subgroup 1 had the greatest rate of AID diagnosis, followed by subgroup 2, which included PFAPA, familial Mediterranean fever, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, and tumor necrosis factor receptor–associated periodic syndrome. In subgroup 3, no one was diagnosed with AIDS.
