CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Constrictive (Obliterative) Bronchiolitis as Presenting Manifestation of Connective Tissue Diseases

physiciansweekly.com
 9 days ago

Constrictive (obliterative) bronchiolitis (CB) is a rare type of obstructive lung illness that can arise in individuals with identified causes, such as connective tissue disorders (CTDs) as a form of lung involvement. Researchers investigated whether CB may be the presenting symptom of CTD. They...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
physiciansweekly.com

Diagnostic Rate of Autoinflammatory Diseases Evaluated by Fever Patterns

This is a non-comparative research to see if fever pattern is associated with autoinflammatory disease (AID) diagnosis in pediatric and adult-onset individuals. From 2005 to 2016, the final diagnosis of individuals suspected of having AID was compared to gene polymorphisms known to be responsible for AID, clinical symptoms, and fever pattern in our institute. MEFV, TNFRSF1A, MVK, NLRP3, NOD2, LI1RN, IL36RN, PSMB8, NALP12, PSTPIP1, TNFAIP3, and NLRC4 genomic DNA were obtained from patients’ peripheral blood, and polymerase chain reaction was used to amplify the appropriate exons of 12 genes: MEFV, TNFRSF1A, MVK, NLRP3, NOD2, LI1RN, IL36 The above-mentioned genes’ genetic polymorphisms were investigated. All 210 people were divided into three groups: (1) periodic fever, (2) recurrent fever without a regular period, and (3) chronic fever. Subgroup 1 had the greatest rate of AID diagnosis, followed by subgroup 2, which included PFAPA, familial Mediterranean fever, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, and tumor necrosis factor receptor–associated periodic syndrome. In subgroup 3, no one was diagnosed with AIDS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Incidence of Infectious Adverse Events in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis and Spondyloarthritis

The safety profile of biologic medications may change significantly among regions. BIOBADABRASIL (Brazilian Registry for Biologic Drugs), a registry for tracking biologic therapy in rheumatic disorders, has been maintained by the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology since 2009. The purpose of this study was to confirm the incidence rate (IR) of major infections in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and spondyloarthritis (SpA) who were using biologic medicines. From January 2009 to June 2015, this research compared severe infectious adverse events (SIAEs) in RA and SpA patients on biologic medicines to controls. The time of exposure was calculated from the start of the drug to the date of the final administration or censoring. The IR for serious infectious adverse events was computed per 1000 patients/years with a 95% confidence range (CI). A total of 1698 patients (7119 patients/years) were included in the study. Serious infectious adverse events were more prevalent in tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) patients than in controls. When compared to the initial TNFi, subsequent TNFi was linked with a greater incidence of SIAEs. Age and corticosteroid use were linked to serious infectious adverse effects. In all groupings, serious infectious adverse events were more common in the respiratory system.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Shunting for Portal Vein Reconstruction

This study states that During pancreatic head resection (Whipple procedure), the portal vein (PV) and mesenteric veins must often be resected or repaired. Grafts or patches for mesenteric venous reconstruction—homograft, internal jugular vein, or bovine pericardium—can take time to thaw or to be harvested. Therefore, temporary procedural shunting of the mesenteric venous circulation during reconstruction can mitigate bowel edema and ischemia resulting from procedural venous occlusion. Patient health information was harvested retrospectively from a prospectively maintained database. Data were summarized using standard statistical techniques. Twenty-one patients, 12 women and 9 men, underwent temporary PV shunting during oncologic resection and PV reconstruction from 2010 to 2020. Average age was 64 years. All patients had either pancreatic cancer (95%) or cholangiocarcinoma (5%) and underwent Whipple procedure (81%) or pancreatectomy and splenectomy (19%). Reconstructions consisted of interposition grafting (52% cadaveric aortic homograft and 5% internal jugular vein) or patch angioplasty (38% bovine pericardium and 5% internal jugular vein). No. 12 and No. 14 Argyle shunts were used. In all but two patients, the shunt was easily placed into the superior mesenteric vein (SMV) caudally and the PV cranially.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronchiolitis#Connective Tissue#Lung Biopsy#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Manifestation#Cb#Ctd#Nondiagnostic#Serologic
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Sweet Fruit Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Many of us enjoy figs in jam-form when spread on toast or filled in snack bars, but there’s nothing like eating the fresh fruit. Though not as common as some of its fruity counterparts, fresh figs (currently in-season!) have a sweet, floral flavor that can be just as scrumptious. Plus, new research finds that figs contain a powerful hormone that can improve blood sugar levels in as little as 30 minutes!
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy