Prevalence and Incidence of Rheumatoid Arthritis

physiciansweekly.com
 9 days ago

The purpose of this study was to find out the frequency, incidence, and age at the beginning of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) among First Nations (FN) and non-FN people in Manitoba, Canada. All Manitobans had access to population-based administrative health records from April 1, 1995, to March 31, 2010. The Federal Indian...

www.physiciansweekly.com

