Report: Zoey Stark Suffering From Legit Injury

A new WWE NXT Superstar is scheduled to debut on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode. Tonight’s 205 Live show will feature Erica Yan debuting against Valentina Feroz. Yan was signed back in the July WWE Performance Center Class that also included Ru Feng and Dante Chen. Yan, also known as Jie Yin, is a Chinese athlete with a background in CrossFit. She was a champion indoor rower in China, and also placed second in the CrossFit China Open, and competed in the Asia CrossFit Championship. Feroz currently has worked several NXT and 205 Live TV matches since the summer. She has worked four 205 Live matches since making her purple brand debut on August 27 – a win over Katrina Cortez, a win over Amari Miller, a loss to Miller, then a win with Miller over Cortez and Yulisa Leon. You can see photos from Yan’s first NXT photo shoot below.
