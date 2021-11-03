Dying Light 2’s Rosario Dawson Reveals New Details On The Mysterious Lawan

Few holiday films are as renowned as Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life, with its themes of second chances and redemption resonating with audiences for decades, and to celebrate the film's achievements and to raise funds for the Ed Asner Family Center, Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, and more will be performing a virtual table read of the film's script. Households around the world will be able to witness the event for a minimum donation of $25 to The Ed Asner Family Center, with audiences also able to commemorate the event with t-shirts, cookbooks, and 75th-anniversary Blu-rays. You can learn more about the table read at its official website before the event unfolds on December 5th.
