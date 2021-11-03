Dying Light 2’s Rosario Dawson Reveals New Details On The Mysterious Lawan

The convoluted tale of Little Devil Inside has intrigued more than 5,000 Kickstarter backers when it debuted on the platform in 2015. It also caught the attention of Sony, who partnered with the developer – Neostream – to make the game a PlayStation 5 timed exclusive. Although it has been hailed as one of the PS5’s premier indies, we still know little about the game. So far we’ve seen an elderly man accomplishing mundane tasks at home while a boy goes on wild and diverse adventures such as penguin sledding and fighting werewolves. This action-adventure RPG is a truly unique experience set in a surreal environment with cartoonish characters and a realistic setting. Although the PlayStation State of Play was a subpar presentation (unless you’re a Star Ocean fan), Little Devil Inside did shed some light on this strange adventure. Here is everything we know… and we still don’t know much.

