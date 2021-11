CALGARY, AB – The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Walker Duehr from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League (AHL). Duehr, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has skated in five games for the Stockton Heat this season notching two goals and an assist for three points. The 23-year-old right-shot winger joined the Flames organization on April 11, 2021 when he signed as a college free agent after playing four years at Minnesota State University (Mankato). Duehr finished his college career with 25 goals and 26 assists for 51 points in 102 games.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO