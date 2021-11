Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the augmented reality game from the creators of Pokemon Go, will shut down early next year. The front page of the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite website now announces that the game will be removed from app stores on December 6, with a full shutdown to follow on January 31, 2022. New tweaks to the game that went live today will give players a better shot at finishing up any outstanding business they may still have in the wizarding world:

