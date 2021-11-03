CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exact Science Q3 revenue jumped 31%: 5 notes

By Patsy Newitt -
 7 days ago

Exact Sciences reported an increase in third-quarter revenue, including a 31 percent jump in screening revenue compared to the same period last year....

UnitedHealthcare vs Anthem, Cigna in Q3: 9 notes

Here's how the three largest health insurers by revenue fared in the third quarter:. 1. UnitedHealthcare reported $55.9 billion in revenue and $2.7 billion in operational earnings in the third quarter — an 11 percent year-over-year increase in revenue and a $400 million increase from the previous quarter. 2. UnitedHealthcare...
How HCA is fueling its outpatient growth: 5 notes

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported strong growth in outpatient revenue and profit in the third quarter of 2021. Here are five notes on the company's outpatient strategy:. 1. Outpatient revenue was 34.1 percent of all patient revenue for the quarter. The company reported a 7.2 percent increase in outpatient surgery...
Kelly Services stock tumbles as profit and revenue miss mark amid 'tight' labor conditions

Shares of Kelly Services Inc. tumbled 9.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the staffing services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose less than forecast, and lowered its full-year outlook, amid a historically tight labor market. Net income more than doubled to $34.8 million, or 87 cents a share, from $16.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as gain from an investment in Persol Holdings, adjusted earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 29 cents, to miss the FactSet consensus of 26 cents. Revenue rose 15.1% to $1.195 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.245 billion. The company cut its 2021 revenue growth guidance range to 9.5% to 10.5% from 11% to 12%. The company had similar issues in the third quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, as earnings missed expectations as "record low" unemployment hindered results. The stock has plunged 20.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
Purple Innovations stock plummets amid multiple downgrades after earnings; kudos to BofA's Nagle for being early

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. plummeted 21.6% toward a 17-month low in midday trading Wednesday, after a host of rating downgrades in the wake of the mattress maker's delayed and disappointing third-quarter results and lowered outlook. No less than four of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their ratings to the equivalent of hold, and six analysts cut their price targets. Kudos to analyst Curtis Nagle at BofA Securities, who double downgraded the stock to sell a day before results were due, citing evidence of "weak" online trends the a new "big" competitive threat. Truist's Keith Hughes cut this rating to hold from buy, calling the results "exceptionally poor." Raymond James' Bobby Griffin lowered the rating to market perform from outperform, saying that while he understands that his downgrade is "late," he now has "very low confidence" in his forward estimates or the underlying demand trends in Purple's wholesale business. The stock has plunged 54.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 24.0%.
STOCKS
Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows, Company Misses Wall Street Expectations

Disney posted muted earnings last quarter (ended Sept. 30), as sluggish growth at Disney+ led the company to miss Wall Street earnings expectations. The company posted revenue of $18.53 billion, and earnings per share of $0.37. Wall Street consensus was for an EPS of $0.51 and earnings of $18.79 billion. Still, the company’s overall business remains up significantly from the same quarter a year ago, when the pandemic was impacting nearly every sector of the company, from closed theme parks to light TV slates to advertisers still sitting on the sidelines. On the company’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek hyped up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Q3 Revenues Climb 23%, Earnings Jump 58% At Audacy.

Audacy is the latest radio company to report a double-digit advertising rebound in third quarter 2021. Net revenues jumped 23% to $329.4 million, compared to $268.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. That marks an 8% sequential improvement over second quarter 2021. Spot revenues improved 21% to $220.6 million,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

