Pet of the Week: Idgie, an outgoing, snuggly beagle who likes to let loose

Potato came into our care about two weeks ago from animal control. Potato was seized from a hoarding case along with several other dogs. Some of them were able to be adopted out, but some were not so lucky. Out of the four that we were able to take in, he is the only one left who has not yet found a home. The day we took Potato in he immediately went into a foster home. His foster mom says he does well with other animals (both cats and dogs, but doesn’t pay much attention to cats), and he adores children! Potato is also potty trained, and he is a total couch potato (hence the name). He loves to sit on the couch with someone and cuddle for hours at a time. His foster mom also tells us that he is a very kind and loving dog — he is perfect! It’s amazing to know that after all that he has gone through he has turned out to be an awesome little dog who has a constant wagging tail, happy dances when he sees people he knows, and is so full of love. We are hoping that Potato will soon find his furever home during Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO