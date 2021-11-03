Margie Royal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Wednesday the first details of the 2022 Hollywood Bowl summer season. Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform at the annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, with three performances, Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Thomas Wilkins, will join them, as well as open the evening with a program of orchestral favorites. The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko will also join Steve Martin & Martin Short. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are half price. Dates for other popular annual events at the Hollywood Bowl have also been scheduled, including The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival (formerly Playboy Jazz Festival) on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26; Smooth Summer Jazz on Sunday, August 28; Movie Night on Sunday, September 4; and the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music hosted by Melissa Peterman on Saturday, September 17. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. The full celebratory season of the Hollywood Bowl’s centennial will be announced in February 2022. For additional information, please visit hollywoodbowl.com.

