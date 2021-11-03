CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swarthmore, PA

Margie Royal

By Conversations With Writers And More
delcoculturevultures.com
 7 days ago

The Scarecrow, The Disir, The Oval Portrait, Berneice Oct. 29-30, 2021 as part of a Haunted Chilling Tales at the Hendersonville Community Theatre in North Carolina. The Scarecrow, The Disir, The Oval Portrait, Berneice, Young Goodman...

delcoculturevultures.com



 

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Tickets for Royal Wood concert are available

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Royal Wood is coming to Fairbanks to perform next week, thanks to the Fairbanks Concert Association. Royal Wood released his new single “Say You Will,” which is about investing in someone you care about and hoping you receive that love back, this year. The iTunes...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Santafe New Mexican.com

Royal heartbreakers

Trivia question: what was the name of Tom Petty’s backup band? If you answered “Heartless Bastards,” you’re wrong. But that mistake served as the inspiration for the name of an Ohio-bred and Texas-transplanted band. Founded in Cincinnati in 2003 by frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom, Heartless Bastards has since released five critically...
ROCK MUSIC
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS
Media, PA
North Carolina State
Wyomissing, PA
Swarthmore, PA
Pennsylvania Entertainment
philadelphiaweekly.com

New Negroni Bar at Royal Boucherie

As temperatures fall, Royal Boucherie is right on time with its new Negroni Bar – a cold-weather riff on this summer’s über-popular Spritzer Bar. The setup is similar, but flavors are flipped and couldn’t be more perfect for cooler temperatures and fall/winter imbibing. Additionally, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Royal Boucherie is bringing back Happy Hour. Learn more at royalboucherie.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

The All-New REX at the Royal Opens at the Renovated Royal Theater on South Street

Restaurateur Jill Weber and her hospitality group Sojourn Philly are thrilled to announce the grand opening of REX at The Royal, Philadelphia’s newest destination for elevated Southern fare housed in the historic and recently rejuvenated Royal Theater, once celebrated as a locus of Black American culture, at 1524 South Street in Philadelphia. After soft opening, the restaurant will officially open to the public with expanded hours and full dinner and bar service beginning at 5 pm, on Thursday, October 28.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Royal Billiard & Recreation

The staff at Royal Billiard & Recreation often hears, “Oh my gosh, I had no idea that you had all of this,” from first-time visitors as they walk through the showroom door. Since 1982 the family-run business has been offering the best in all types of home recreation products…pool tables,...
VIDEO GAMES
delcoculturevultures.com

Players Club of Swarthmore To Present ‘Girl in the Machine’

The Players Club of Swarthmore opens a thrilling futuristic drama on Friday, Nov 12. It’s Girl in the Machine by Stef Smith, and it comes to Second Stage at PCS from the Edinburgh International Science Festival. Polly, a high-powered lawyer, is a workaholic married to her work and slave to...
SWARTHMORE, PA
rockeramagazine.com

Watch New Video by Royal Distortion

Royal Distortion is a female-fronted four piece rock band from Venice Beach, California that plays '80s influenced Pop-Rock with grungy nods to Blondie, U2, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, and is the only house band that the world famous Whisky A Go-Go has had in the last two decades. Royal Distortion has repeatedly sold out the legendary venue on The Sunset Strip in Los Angeles were previous house bands include The Doors, Van Halen, and Guns N' Roses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecountyline.net

Royall performs fall concert

Ben Crneckiy, Olivia Heesch and Cyberia Roman perform in the jazz-band portion of the Royall High School fall concert on…. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
HIGH SCHOOL
delcoculturevultures.com

We Could All Use ‘A Few Good Men’

Luckily, Spotlight Theater in Swarthmore has “A Few Good Men”. I was able to catch a preview performance of the show and was not disappointed. If you’re like me, you remember the movie version and liked it, but have forgotten some of the finer points of the story. It is better than I remembered. The well defined characters and unfurling plot pull you right in.
SWARTHMORE, PA
Entertainment
Performing Arts
Theater & Dance
delcoculturevultures.com

Conversations About The Blues

Posted 11-9-21 Muddy Waters was born 108 years ago. In commemoration of Muddy Waters’ birthday, enjoy:. ‘Chasin’ The Blues’ documentary released by Toby Walker. In the early years of blues master Toby Walker’s career, Toby traveled to the Deep South to study with a number of the most influential blues musicians of all time.
delcoculturevultures.com

The Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society Brings ‘The Nutcracker’ To Upper Darby High School for their 30th year ce

Upper Darby School District and The Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet present:. Nayara Lopes, Rick Callendar, Tim Early, Austin Eyler, Grace Kimble, Erin O’Dea, Cory Ogdahl, Nicholas Patterson. Tickets. Tickets for this event are assigned. Please make sure to select seats horizontally. Doors to the theater open 30 minutes prior to...
UPPER DARBY, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

Philadelphia Zoo opens LumiNature

You are invited to experience a brand-new fantastical holiday-season light experience that will transform the Philadelphia Zoo during the most wonderful time of the year. Join them for a magical journey of lights, music, sounds and surprises – all designed to inspire and delight, each and every night. LumiNature will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

LA Philharmonic Announces First Details Of 2022 Season Including July 4 Concert With Steve Martin And Martin Short

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Wednesday the first details of the 2022 Hollywood Bowl summer season. Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform at the annual July 4th Fireworks Spectacular, with three performances, Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Thomas Wilkins, will join them, as well as open the evening with a program of orchestral favorites. The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko will also join Steve Martin & Martin Short. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are half price. Dates for other popular annual events at the Hollywood Bowl have also been scheduled, including The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival (formerly Playboy Jazz Festival) on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26; Smooth Summer Jazz on Sunday, August 28; Movie Night on Sunday, September 4; and the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music hosted by Melissa Peterman on Saturday, September 17. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. The full celebratory season of the Hollywood Bowl’s centennial will be announced in February 2022. For additional information, please visit hollywoodbowl.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Grosse Pointe News

Royal Stars

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 2:30 p.m. EST today (11:30 a.m. to midnight PST). After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces. You are passionate, intense and sometimes competitive. You are an easy learner and like to acquire knowledge. You are enthusiastic about what is important to you. This year you are in the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to wrap things up and let go of what is no longer relevant in your life.
ASTRONOMY

