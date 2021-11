It’s all in the eyes, as they say. All those quotes and euphemisms. Windows to the soul, eye for an eye, the hills and their eyes, you know the gist. I’m reminded of Christian Bale’s cold, unhinged performance as the serial-killing banker Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. “We talked about how Martian-like Patrick Bateman was,” director Mary Harron told BlackBook in 2009. “How he was looking at the world like somebody from another planet, watching what people did and trying to work out the right way to behave… He just had this intense friendliness with nothing behind the eyes, and [Bale] was really taken with this energy.”

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO