Financial Reports

Sinclair Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire
 8 days ago

BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), the "Company" or "Sinclair," today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Third Quarter Highlights. Consolidated total revenue of $1,535 million was flat to the third quarter of 2020. Consolidated operating income of $73 million, including...

www.businesswire.com

Business Wire

Palantir Expects 40% Revenue Growth in FY 2021; Q3 US Commercial Revenue up 103% Y/Y

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total revenue grew 36% year-over-year to $392 million. Added 34 net new customers in Q3. Commercial customer count grew 46% quarter-over-quarter. US commercial revenue grew 103% year-over-year. Cash flow from operations of $101...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries' net income doubles

Green Thumb Industries delivered mixed third-quarter results by matching revenue estimates but falling short on adjusted Ebitda, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey said in a research note on Thursday. The Chicago and Vancouver-based cannabis company said it earned $20.2 million, or 8 cents a share, up from net income of $9.64 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased by 49% to $234 million. Adjusted Ebitda jumped 52.6% year-over-year to $81 million, short of the consensus target of $83 million. "We anticipate strong financial momentum and increased institutional ownership in both GTBIF and their domestic MSO cannabis peers," Hickey said. "We think the U.S. cannabis regulatory framework will become more favorable in short time for domestic MSOs and allow uplifting to senior exchanges and accelerate cannabis market growth. We believe the U.S. cannabis market offers an unparalleled return opportunity and that GTI is a market share leader." Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 11% so far this year, compared to a 3.3% dip by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
Business Wire

SkyWater Establishes Presence in Indiana’s WestGate@Crane Technology Park, Adjacent to NSWC Crane

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced it has signed a lease with Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) to accommodate an initial SkyWater team in the WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon, Indiana, adjacent to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane). PRF is a world class source for technology innovation and secure internet protocol (IP), supporting entrepreneurs and startups. Many professionals, elected officials, business leaders and civic figures have advocated to develop an ecosystem of innovators at WestGate@Crane Technology Park. SkyWater joins WestGate’s growing cadre of partners in the defense, radiation hardened (rad-hard) and advanced packaging space with the goal of increased collaboration and synergy.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) sank 0.23% to $284.65 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $11.00 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rallied 1.65% to $657.58 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. Netflix Inc. closed $33.39 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
STOCKS

