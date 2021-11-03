CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs traveling 156 MPH, blood alcohol twice legal limit at time of fatal crash

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzclQ_0clWd21s00

Every detail that emerges regarding the crash involving Henry Ruggs III that killed a 23-year-old woman is more and more damning for the former Raiders wide receiver.

Wednesday, while his former Raiders teammates were preparing to take the practice field, Ruggs was sitting in a courtroom hearing the details of the charges against him.

The first details were horrific enough. At 3:39 am Tuesday morning, Ruggs was allegedly speeding down city streets in his Corvette with his girlfriend in the passenger side and plowed into the back of a Toyota Rav4. The Rav4 then caught fire, killing a 23-year-old woman and her dog who was also in the car.

Ruggs was booked on charges of Driving Under the Influence resulting in substantial bodily harm and Reckless Driving resulting in death. These charges carry sentencing from 2-20 years in prison. And the details as presented by the judge Wednesday are quite damning for Ruggs.

First off, the speed at which he was traveling. Which was registered at 156 miles per hour. This is on a city street, mind you.

Then his blood alcohol level. Which was .161 — more than twice the legal limit.

And to make matters worse, he was illegally in possession of a firearm. And it was loaded.

Ruggs appeared in court with a neck brace and a wound on the bridge of his nose by his left eye. Rather shocking considering the speed at which he was said to be traveling at the time of the collision. The 22-year-old’s bond was set at $150K.

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Family of Victim in Henry Ruggs III Accident Issues Statement

The family of Tina Tintor, who died after her car was struck by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, released a statement Thursday. "Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend," the family attorney, Farhan Naqvi, said in a statement on their behalf.
NFL
ABC7 Los Angeles

Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs faces two felony charges in fatal crash

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released from a hospital to a Las Vegas jail ahead of an initial court appearance Wednesday on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, police and his attorney said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Sentencing#Blood#Raiders Wr#Rav4#Hectormejianews
NBC Sports

Prosecutor: Henry Ruggs was driving 156 mph, with BAC more than twice the legal limit

More facts are coming out regarding the Tuesday collision involving former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs. And those details are very troubling. According to Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, prosecutor Eric Bauman said that Ruggs was traveling 156 miles per hour two seconds before the crash — and that his Corvette was going 127 mph when the airbags deployed.
NFL
247Sports

Henry Ruggs DUI crash: Video surfaces of former Raiders WR driving at excessive rate of speed before impact

Surveillance video has surfaced of Henry Ruggs traveling in his Corvette at an excessive rate of speed moments before the fiery DUI crash involving the former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman. A report from earlier in the week indicated that Ruggs hit at least 156 miles per hour in the seconds leading up to impact.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Yardbarker

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs facing up to 20 years in prison over fatal DUI crash

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal car accident this week. According to ESPN, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to respond to a crash that occurred “near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Albany Herald

Prosecutors: WR Henry Ruggs drunk, driving 156 mph just before fatal crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was driving his Corvette at more than 150 mph early Tuesday, seconds before he ran into another car on a Las Vegas street, killing a woman and her dog, Clark County (Nev.) district attorney Steve Wolfson said Wednesday. Wolfson said Ruggs also was legally...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs charged with DUI resulting in death after fatal car crash

Henry Ruggs III was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday morning, and police say the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver is responsible for the death of another person. The Las Vegas Police Department announced in a statement that Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. The 22-year-old showed signs of impairment after his vehicle collided with another, leaving one person dead. Ruggs remained at the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. He is expected to be OK.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Graphic video shows fiery aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs III crash

Newly released video shows the devastating aftermath of the DUI car crash involving Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, including the dead victim’s car engulfed in a fire ball. The deceased woman’s Toyota Rav4 can be seen in the footage fully ablaze, as one unidentified individual stands by Ruggs’ Corvette and...
NFL
FOX40

Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III launched a bid Wednesday to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and cost Ruggs his spot on the team. Ruggs didn’t appear […]
NFL
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
89K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy