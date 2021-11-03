Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs traveling 156 MPH, blood alcohol twice legal limit at time of fatal crash

Every detail that emerges regarding the crash involving Henry Ruggs III that killed a 23-year-old woman is more and more damning for the former Raiders wide receiver.

Wednesday, while his former Raiders teammates were preparing to take the practice field, Ruggs was sitting in a courtroom hearing the details of the charges against him.

The first details were horrific enough. At 3:39 am Tuesday morning, Ruggs was allegedly speeding down city streets in his Corvette with his girlfriend in the passenger side and plowed into the back of a Toyota Rav4. The Rav4 then caught fire, killing a 23-year-old woman and her dog who was also in the car.

Ruggs was booked on charges of Driving Under the Influence resulting in substantial bodily harm and Reckless Driving resulting in death. These charges carry sentencing from 2-20 years in prison. And the details as presented by the judge Wednesday are quite damning for Ruggs.

First off, the speed at which he was traveling. Which was registered at 156 miles per hour. This is on a city street, mind you.

Then his blood alcohol level. Which was .161 — more than twice the legal limit.

And to make matters worse, he was illegally in possession of a firearm. And it was loaded.

Ruggs appeared in court with a neck brace and a wound on the bridge of his nose by his left eye. Rather shocking considering the speed at which he was said to be traveling at the time of the collision. The 22-year-old’s bond was set at $150K.