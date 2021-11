Robert Toombs Christian Academy's K-3 students have been learning about farm animals and the farming lifestyle during the month of October. They discussed the different farm animals such as cows, pigs, sheep, etc. and they talked about what farmers grow during each season. K-3 students Milo Pittman and Fisher Dismuke requested the help of their dad's for a little show last Friday. Mr. Mitchell Pittman, current Board Member and alumni of RTCA, brought two piglets from the farm for the students to pet. Mr. Pittman also talked about the different foods they farm at Pittman Farms and brought a few examples for the students. Mr. Daniel Dismuke provided a tractor for the students to check out and take pictures with!

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO