Red Dirt country artist Sam Riggs is coming to 67 Landing in Texarkana on Friday, November, 19 at 8 PM. Riggs a Florida native from St. Cloud has been performing a country rock-infused sound since his college days. This former welder's love for music kicked into high gear when he made the decision to pursue his musical career full-time. Having been influenced by the likes of Eric Church, Garth Brooks, and the Foo Fighters is what captivated his unique blend and style of music. After a series of events that occurred in college, he calls the ultimate gamble he decided to take a risk and pursue his love of music. Riggs has always been a rebel at heart as pushes the boundaries to the edge when it comes to his sound.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO