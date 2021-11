In a recent article, vice president of Freedom Works, John Tamny, argued the supply chain problems the United States and other parts of the world are experiencing are not the result of the pandemic — instead, they are the result of the panicked response by politicians and public health experts. In part two of this two-part interview with the Washington Examiner’s Doug McKelway, Tamny explains how central planning has historically impeded progress and maybe worsened the supply chain problems.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO