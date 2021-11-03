CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with killing two Brookhaven officers pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

By Kaitlin Howell
 7 days ago

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The man charged with the shooting deaths of two Brookhaven police officers in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

The Daily Leader reported Marquis Aaron Flowers, 28, pleaded guilty to first degree murder. He was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder after the shooting deaths of Cpl. Zach Moak and Officer James White .

On Wednesday, Flowers pleaded guilty to the two lesser charges of first degree murder, enhanced by possession of the weapon. He was sentenced to two life sentences for the first degree murder charges, as well as 10 years for the weapon count.

    Corporal Zach Moak
    Officer James White

Moak and White were killed at a home on North Sixth Street in Brookhaven on September 29, 2018. Flowers was arrested at the home.

The trial for Flowers was scheduled to begin in Pike County next week.

Mike Edwards
7d ago

Wow, Murder two officers while hiding out because he was skipping Bond from another town. He should be in the electric Chair and the sooner the better. Crime is on a rampage in America and our judicial system has become soft to say the least. I personally would love to see the firing Squad come back to use. Our prison systems are actually a resort where the inmates make more money selling drugs on inside Thant they did on the outside. Reinstate Capital Punishment now and don’t drag it out in the courts

