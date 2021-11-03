Man charged with killing two Brookhaven officers pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The man charged with the shooting deaths of two Brookhaven police officers in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

The Daily Leader reported Marquis Aaron Flowers, 28, pleaded guilty to first degree murder. He was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder after the shooting deaths of Cpl. Zach Moak and Officer James White .

On Wednesday, Flowers pleaded guilty to the two lesser charges of first degree murder, enhanced by possession of the weapon. He was sentenced to two life sentences for the first degree murder charges, as well as 10 years for the weapon count.

Corporal Zach Moak

Officer James White

Moak and White were killed at a home on North Sixth Street in Brookhaven on September 29, 2018. Flowers was arrested at the home.

The trial for Flowers was scheduled to begin in Pike County next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.