How can CRM software help me improve customer relationships?

Google keeps getting better at handling near me searches. Needless to say, mobile is the de facto way for most people to search for businesses and products — especially while out and about. Location-based ‘everything’ needs to be taken into account while optimizing the mobile and local SEO for location-dependent businesses. It’s clear that Google is stepping up its game for local SEO. In this article, we’ll give you some insights into near me searches and what you can do to make sure your online presence is set up the right way.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO