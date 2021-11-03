CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Rockets announce multiyear partnership with Adidas

By Ben DuBose
 7 days ago
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets announced Wednesday they have signed a multiyear partnership extension with Adidas, continuing a long-standing relationship between the team and the multinational apparel group.

As a highlight of this deal, Adidas remains the presenting partner of the team’s youth camps. Going forward, the Rockets, Fertitta family, and Adidas will offer a complimentary ticket to a Rockets game for all Houston-area youth basketball players between 4 and 18 years old.

Parents or guardians can visit rockets.com/adidasbasketball to register their player(s) and receive further details about the program.

“Adidas has been a long-time supporter of the Rockets, so we’re excited to not only continue our partnership with them but to expand upon the impact we can make together throughout the Houston community,” said Gretchen Sheirr, president of business operations for the Rockets. “We’re thankful to Adidas and the Fertitta family for providing the opportunity for all local area youth basketball players to attend a game and help inspire our team with their energy and commitment to the game.”

As part of the deal, Adidas will receive in-arena branding and signage at Toyota Center, along with presenting partnership entitlement of upcoming digital content across the team’s various social media and digital platforms. One of the projects in development is a short-form video on Rockets rookie Jalen Green, which is being produced by Houston’s in-house production team. The Rockets and Adidas are also planning a monthly social media campaign featuring Green, which will include an element of fan voting engagement.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Rockets and doing great things in the Houston community,” said Aneesh Ahuja, NBA partnerships lead at Adidas. “Working with the Rockets and Fertitta family to create the opportunity for all youth players in Houston to attend a Rockets game is an important piece of this partnership as we provide new experiences for young players. We are excited to support Jalen Green in the community and give fans an inside look into his rookie season.”

Green, who was the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft, signed a personal endorsement deal with Adidas earlier this year. With that arrangement, the 19-year-old joined Houston teammates Eric Gordon and Usman Garuba as Adidas representatives.

Comments / 0

