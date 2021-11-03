CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All The Best Moments From Gucci’s Love Parade Runway Show in Los Angeles

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday evening in Los Angeles, Alessandro Michele turned Hollywood Boulevard into the runway of his dreams. For his latest show, the Gucci creative director put on a massive fashion extravaganza called Love Parade, presenting over 100 looks to a crowd of 500 all-front-row guests, including Miley Cyrus, Gwyneth Paltrow (who...

HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is Rosy in Pink Suit & Heeled Mules at Gucci’s Love Parade Show With Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Zaya Wade was pretty in pink at Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, alongside her baller father Dwyane Wade and step-mom Gabrielle Union. The 14-year-old was well-suited for the Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza, in a matching rose-hued blazer and short set, a retro-inspired printed shirt, a coordinating small tote bag and white leather heeled mules. The Gucci shoes, which are available for $830 on the brand’s e-store, are accentuated by a retro-inspired block heel and the house’s emblematic Horsebit hardware. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with...
NBA
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Masterfully Recovers From Shoe Malfunction at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez complemented each other in sparkles and suede on Saturday in Los Angeles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Sanchez stepped onto the red carpet, shining from head to toe in silver sequins. Her gown featured a high neckline and draped down her feet. The long-sleeved, form-fitting dress also featured a cutout and a small suede bow detail as well as a slit down the side of the dress. For footwear, the 51-year-old wore a pair of silver platform pumps. The open-toe shoes boasted thin heels, a strap around her ankles and a thick sole. When walking...
thesource.com

HER TRENDS: Fashion Icons-Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim Slayed at the Bottega Veneta Show in Detroit

Glammed and all dolled up Mary J. Bilge and Lil Kim attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in the D and they didn’t disappoint. Mary wowed in a look from Bottega Fall 2021 collection, including a $22,200 Shearling coat with padded tails, styled by stylist Jason Rembert her signature blonde tresses styled by Tym Wallace were swept in a topknot with curls that fell on both sides of her face to soften up her look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fringe Blue Dress At Gucci ‘Love Parade’ Show

After keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, Miley Cyrus resurfaced at the Gucci Love Parade live fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Miley Cyrus was one of the celebrity guests in the front row at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. The singer wore a blue, fringed dress for the occasion. The ensemble had a feathered skirt that wrapped around Miley’s midsection, as well. To complete her night out look, Miley wore her hair in curls and styled in a half ponytail, with bangs hanging down on her forehead. She posed for solo photos, as well as pics with Billie Eilish, at the event. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was also in attendance.
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Strapless Sequin Gown In Rare Photo With Husband — Photos

Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning in a strapless sequin gown at the Art+Film Gala with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. Salma Hayek, 55, always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did at the 10th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 6. Salma walked the carpet with her husband of 12 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, which is a very rare occasion considering she usually walks the carpet alone.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union attended a major Gucci event last night and naturally, she looked stunning in one of the brand’s own styles. On Tuesday, Union and her family—husband Dwyane Wade and her stepdaughter, Zaya—attended the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 49-year-old looked incredible in a peach dress from the Gucci Summer 2020 collection. The piece featured a thigh-high slit and a flower cutout at the midriff. She paired the look with long braids, a Gucci clutch and a pair of mint heels.
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
flaunt.com

Gucci Presents Love Parade

Last night Gucci presented their Love Parade along Hollywood Boulevard to commemorate the new ready to wear collection designed by creative director Alessandro Michele. Inspired by the stories his mom told him as an assistant in a production company in Rome, the line is an ode to old Hollywood—of shooting stars and never-ending desires.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Goes Dark in Sheer Cutout Gown and Sky-High Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Elle Fanning stunned in a daring new look for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Neon Demon” star stepped out in an edgy ensemble that was a far cry from her usual feminine style. The actress posed in a long-sleeved gown crafted from sheer black fabric, featuring front and sleeve cutouts, thigh-high slits and a flowing train. It also included a sharp backless cutout, adding to the look’s sleekness. The daring piece was layered over black briefs and a straplesss bralette. Fanning accessorized with a cluster of black silk flowers in her hair, as well as diamond...
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Leopard Print Suit and 6-Inch Gucci Platform Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Salma Hayek is giving major rock star vibes. The “Fools Rush In” actress was spotted while arriving at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set yesterday afternoon in LA in a look that was definitely an attention grabber. For said ensemble, Hayek donned a leopard print Elie Saab suit that incorporated a flared leg pant. She paired the suit with a sheer blouse underneath. Hayek slipped on a pair of black Gucci platform heels that elevated the outfit and upped the ante. The shoes included a heel of at least 6-inches and a closed toe design. Form the pictures shown throughout her Instagram feed, one can see that Hayek fancies bodycon dresses, fun tailoring, intricate swimsuits and printed separates. She also has an affinity for brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Balenciaga. When it comes down to red carpets style, Hayek is known for creating fashion moments that are eye-catching. She typically gravitates to designers like Jonathan Simkhai and Gucci. Slide on a pair of black platforms and add a vintage touch to your outfits. To Buy: Steve Madden Platform T-strap Sandals, $140.  To Buy: Saint Laurent Tribute 105mm Sandals, $895.  To Buy: Jessica Simpson Dayane T-Strap Platform Sandal in Black, $120. 
BEAUTY & FASHION

