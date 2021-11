MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — High school principals across Minneapolis say crime is putting their students at risk. Mauri Friestleben, principal of North Community High School, is part of a coalition of seven principals in the city that posted a message online that highlights how violent crime is impacting students. “We have had students who have been walking home or walking to the bus stop and they have been robbed, and told to empty their pockets, hand over their cellphones,” Friestleben said. “I really would like to know what the public safety plan is. I don’t see it.” This is not just a north...

