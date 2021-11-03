CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Public health reports six more COVID-19 deaths

By News Staff
 8 days ago
–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that six additional community members—ranging in age from their 50s to 90s—have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 349.

“All of us at public health are deeply saddened by these additional deaths and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, “These deaths are a tragic and sobering reminder that COVID-19 is still negatively impacting us in San Luis Obispo County.”

Since Friday, San Luis Obispo County has added 117 new cases of COVID-19 with 25 residents currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19 complication. 6 community members are in the intensive care unit. This brings the number of new COVID-19 cases over the last week to 294 and the 14-day daily average to 41. The case average is up slightly from earlier this fall.

“With the holiday season fast approaching and COVID-19 showing no signs of letting up, we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated in order to protect our schools, hospitals, businesses, and communities,” said Dr. Borenstein. “If you are eligible for a booster or third dose of the vaccine, we encourage you to get the added protection that these safe and effective vaccines provide.”

Of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, 73.1% have received at least one dose, and 66.4% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose a location, time, and vaccine type. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit

or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

