Live shopping is the new black. In recent weeks, platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Pinterest, among others, have announced that live shopping will be featured heavily this holiday season. That these platforms would do so isn’t all that surprising: Amazon experimented with live shopping last year and Chinese-based companies have been offering live shopping for years. Marketers and agency execs say that they expect advertisers to test out the channel more and more this year as it is seen as an experimental but fast-growing channel.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO