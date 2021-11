SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Atlanta Braves are on the brink of winning the World Series Sunday night. This is a moment fans have been waiting for. The game opened early on with a Grand Slam and a packed crowd of people at Coach’s Corner rooting for the Braves to get that home win. If the team wins, this will be their second title in Atlanta since 1995.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO